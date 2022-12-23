Worldwide Cell Cytometry Industry to 2035 - Adoption of High Throughput Flow Cytometers and Image Cytometers in Novel Research Application Areas Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Cytometry Market Distribution by Type of Cytometer, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future potential of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers, over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

Novel cell cytometry devices have recently emerged as crucial analytical and visualization tools that have revolutionized the global cell cytometry industry.

These technologically driven tools are used for multiple purposes in the research industry, such as identification and analysis of cells in a biological sample, cell characterization, cell sorting, cell cycle analyses, cell proliferation assays, immunophenotyping and hematological studies.

Q1. What are the limitations of conventional cell cytometers?

The key concerns related to traditional cell cytometers include long turnover rates and poor visualization of analysis output. In addition, the conventional systems are incapable of handling large sample size and lack data processing software.

Q2. What are the different types of novel cell cytometers? What are the key advantages offered by novel cell cytometers?

In order to overcome the challenges of conventional cell cytometers, several medical device companies have developed technologically advanced variants of cell cytometers, including flow cytometers, facs flow cytometers, image cytometers, and time lapse cytometers.

These novel devices offer various advantages; for instance, the high throughput flow cytometers have the ability to rapidly analyze large libraries of cells at once and allow the measurement of various characteristics of a sample.

On the other hand, image cytometers are designed to visualize the cells and analyze multiple parameters of the sample using various proprietary features, such as spectral absorbance, multiple fluorescence channels, brightfield microscopy and luminescence at a greater speed.

Q3. What is the current market landscape of global high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers market?

Presently, more than 180 high throughput flow / image cytometers that offer improved turnaround time and ease of operability are available in the market to streamline analytical workflows. It is worth highlighting that several novel cell cytometer developers have entered into strategic alliances in order to enhance their existing product capabilities and consolidate their presence in this domain.

Additionally, close to 80% of the global events in this industry have been organized, since 2020. Several patents related to high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continuous innovation in this domain.

Q4. What are the key value drivers in the global cell cytometry market, focusing on high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers?

In the recent years, the global cell cytometry market has witnessed an increase in the demand for advanced cell analyzers that are capable of not only counting / sorting the cells but also offer assessment of cell functions / characteristics in addition to the identification of potential biomarkers.

Additionally, the adoption of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers in novel research application areas, including proteomics, cytogenomics and oncology research, has further contributed to the growth of this market.

Q5. What is the current / future market size of global cell cytometry market, focusing on high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers? Which segments of this market are anticipated to capture the major share?

The global cell cytometry market, focusing on high through flow cytometers and image cytometers, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of cytometer, the market is captured by high throughput cell cytometers. However, this trend is expected to change in the foreseen future as the demand for image cytometers is anticipated to increase in the next 8 years. Specifically, in terms of geography, the market in North America is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Q6. Who are the key players engaged in the global cell cytometry market, focusing on high through flow cytometers and image cytometers?

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Agilent, Beckton Dickinson, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Bio-Rad, Chemometec, Milkotronic, Nexcelom Bioscience, Sartorius, Sony Biotechnology, ThermoFisher Scientific and Union Biometrica.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which are the popular types of cytometers available in the market?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of high throughput flow cytometers and image cytometers?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the investment trends in the global cell cytometry industry?

Who are the key investors that are actively engaged in supporting the development and commercialization of cell cytometers?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences that are related to cell cytometry?

How has the patent landscape evolved in this industry?

What will be the total market value of the global cell cytometry market in 2035?

Which key geographical region of the global cell cytometry market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Cell Cytometry

3.2.1. Flow Cytometry

3.2.1.1. High Throughput Flow Cytometry

3.2.2 Image Cytometry

3.3. Advantages and Limitations of Cell Cytometry

3.4. Prevalent Trends Related to Cell Cytometry

3.4.1. Key Historical Trends

3.4.2. Emerging Focus Area

3.4.3. Geographical Activity

4. HIGH THROUGHPUT FLOW CYTOMETERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. High Throughput Flow Cytometers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of High Throughput Flow Cytometer

4.2.2. Analysis by Throughput Rate

4.2.3. Analysis by Detection Rate

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Plate Format

4.2.5. Analysis by Number of Color Channels

4.2.6. Analysis by Number of Detection Channels

4.2.7. Analysis by Number of Laser Channels

4.2.8. Analysis by Product Dimensions

4.2.9. Analysis by Sample Volume

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Detection Mechanism

4.2.11 Analysis by Application(s)

4.3. High Throughput Flow Cytometers: Developer Landscape

4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Products Offered

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: HIGH THROUGHPUT FLOW CYTOMETERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: High Throughput Flow Cytometers offered by Developers based in North America

5.4.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: High Throughput Flow Cytometers offered by Developers based in Europe and Asia

6. IMAGE CYTOMETERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Image Cytometers: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Image Cytometer

6.2.2. Analysis by Processing Time

6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Plate Format

6.2.4. Analysis by Output Format

6.2.5. Analysis by Sample Volume

6.2.6. Analysis by Product Dimensions

6.2.7. Analysis by Application(s)

6.3. Image Cytometers: Developer Landscape

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Products Offered

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: IMAGE CYTOMETERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis

7.4.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Image Cytometers offered by Developers based in North America

7.4.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Image Cytometers offered by Developers based in Europe and Asia

8. GLOBAL CELL CYTOMETRY: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Agilent

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. Becton Dickinson

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5. Bio-Rad

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.6. Chemometec

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.7. Milkotronic

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.8. Nexcelom Bioscience

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.9. Sartorius

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.10. Sony Biotechnology

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.11. ThermoFisher Scientific

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.12. Union Biometrica

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. GLOBAL CELL CYTOMETYRY: PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.4. Regional Analysis

9.3.5. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Global Cell Cytometry: Funding and Investment Analysis

10.2.1. Types of Funding

10.2.2. List of Funding and Investments

10.2.3. Analysis by Year of Investment

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.2.5. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10.2.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised

10.2.8. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10.3. Global Cell Cytometry: Global Event Analysis

10.3.1. List of Global Events

10.3.1.1. Analysis by Year of Event

10.3.1.2. Analysis by Event Platform

10.3.1.3. Analysis by Type of Events

10.3.1.4. Analysis by Geography

10.3.1.5. Most Active Event Organizers: Analysis by Number of Events

10.3.1.6. Most Active Organizations: Analysis by Number of Participants

10.4. Concluding Remarks

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.2.1. Analysis by Type of Patent

11.2.2. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

11.2.3. Analysis by Annual Number of Granted Patents and Patent Applications

11.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location

11.2.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

11.2.6. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas

11.2.7. Analysis by Type of Organization

11.2.8. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

11.2.9. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

11.3. Cell Cytometry: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

11.4. Cell Cytometry: Patent Valuation Analysis

11.5. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

12. MARKET FORECAST

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Global Cell Cytometry Market, 2022-2035

12.3.1 Global Cell Cytometry Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Cytometer, 2022 and 2035

12.3.1.1. Cell Cytometry Market for High Throughput Flow Cytometers, 2022-2035

12.3.1.2. Cell Cytometry Market for Image Cytometers, 2022-2035

12.3.2. Global Cell Cytometry Market: Distribution by Company Size, 2022 and 2035

12.3.2.1. Cell Cytometry Market for Very Small Companies, 2022-2035

12.3.2.2. Cell Cytometry Market for Small Companies, 2022-2035

12.3.2.3. Cell Cytometry Market for Mid-sized Companies, 2022-2035

12.3.2.4. Cell Cytometry Market for Large Companies, 2022-2035

12.3.2.5. Cell Cytometry Market for Very Large Companies, 2022-2035

12.3.3. Global Cell Cytometry Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

12.3.3.1. Cell Cytometry Market in North America, 2022-2035

12.3.3.2. Cell Cytometry Market in Europe, 2022-2035

12.3.3.3. Cell Cytometry Market in Asia, 2022-2035

12.3.3.4. Cell Cytometry Market in Rest of the World, 2022-2035

13 CONCLUDING REMARKS

14 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

