Worldwide Cell Therapy Consumables Industry to 2031 - Featuring Bio-Techne, Irvine Scientific and Sartorius Among Others

The "Cell Therapy Consumables Market by Type of Consumable, Type of Cell Therapy, Scale of Operation, Type of End-User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the consumable providers within the cell therapy industry. The study also includes an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there has been an evident increase in the number of cell and gene therapy products being evaluated in early phases of development. This can further be validated by the observed upsurge in the number of investigational new drug (IND) applications. In fact, more than 800 IND applications have been filed for ongoing clinical studies, indicating remarkable scientific progress and therapeutic promise of these breakthrough drug candidates. However, manufacturing of cell therapies is a complex and capital-intensive process fraught with a wide range of challenges. Some of the key concerns of contemporary innovators include raw material supply constraints, current facility limitations, high cost of ancillary materials (buffers, growth factors and media) used in upstream processes, regulatory and compliance-related issues, and inconsistencies related to quality attributes of the final product. Further, the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges for therapy developers, in terms of procuring the required raw materials, by disrupting well-established supply chains.

Recent reports indicate that the global demand for human serum albumin (a key component of cell culture media for use in a multitude of therapeutic and emerging biotech areas) has increased at an annual rate of 10%-15%. On the contrary, the use of animal components is highly disregarded by the US FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulatory bodies on the grounds that they pose an undesirable risk of transmitting infectious agents, such as prions (mad cow disease) and virus (HIV), as well as enable high batch-to-batch variation. Consequently, serum-free and xeno-free media have proven to be a promising alternative to serum derived components. In order to produce quality cellular therapies, several drug developers prefer to rely on third-party service providers for the supply of raw materials, such as cell culture medium, cell isolation kits and cell separation reagents.

Presently, over 60 service providers are actively engaged in providing consumable/raw material products for the production of cell therapies. The current consolidated market landscape is primarily dominated by the presence of large players, capturing a substantial proportion of the market share. In the recent past, many of the aforementioned service providers have also forged strategic alliances and/or acquired other players, in order to further enhance their respective service offerings. Given that the demand for cell therapies is indubitably rising, the corresponding opportunity for cell therapy consumable service providers is expected to witness steady growth, over the next decade.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in offering cell therapy consumables, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, number and location of consumable facilities, type of consumable (kits, media and reagents), type of cell therapy (dendritic cell therapy, NK cell therapy, stem cell therapy and T-cell therapy), application area (research use and therapeutic use), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and type of end-user (industry and non-industry).

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of cell therapy consumable service providers based on their product portfolio strength (number of type of consumable, number of unique type of cell therapy, number of consumable facilities and application area), service strength (based on its experience and company size) and number of products offered.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of prominent industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of service portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across different consumable classes.

Elaborate profiles of the key players offering cell therapy consumable products. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to cell therapy consumable focused product portfolio, consumable facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of recent developments within the cell therapy consumable industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion initiatives that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

A list of over 310 cell therapy developers that are anticipated to partner with cell therapy consumable providers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company's size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development), manufacturing facilities and availability of other cell therapy capabilities.

An informed estimate of the annual demand for cell therapy consumables (in terms of volume of media required for total number of cells), based on type of cell therapy and key geographical regions.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities/trends within the cell therapy consumables market that are likely to influence the growth of this domain over the coming years.

An insightful discussion on how the recent COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact the consumables market for cell therapies, along with information on the key initiatives undertaken by various service providers in order to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players, across the world, engaged in offering consumables for cell therapies?

Which regions have emerged as key hubs in terms of cell therapy consumable related capabilities?

Which are the most popular media components used for cell therapy consumables?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the consumables market for cell therapies?

What are the key challenges associated with cell therapy consumables?

What is the current, global demand (kits, media and reagents) for cell therapy consumables in the manufacturing process?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to consumables market for cell therapies?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cell Therapy Kit Providers: List of Players

4.3. Cell Therapy Media Providers: List of Players

4.4. Cell Therapy Reagent Providers: List of Players

4.5. Analysis by Type of Consumable, Type of Cell Therapy and Application Area (Grid Representation)

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness: Kit Providers

5.5. Company Competitiveness: Media Providers

5.6. Company Competitiveness: Reagent Providers

6. BRAND POSITIONING OF KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Bio-Techne

6.4. Miltenyi Biotec

6.5. Sartorius

6.6. STEMCELL Technologies

6.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Miltenyi Biotec

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. STEMCELL Technologies

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Product Portfolio

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Bio-Techne

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Product Portfolio

7.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. Irvine Scientific

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Product Portfolio

7.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Product Portfolio

7.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. Sartorius

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Product Portfolio

7.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. BD Biosciences

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Product Portfolio

7.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.9. Lonza

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Product Portfolio

7.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.10. CellGenix

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Product Portfolio

7.10.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.11. Corning

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Product Portfolio

7.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Cell Therapy Consumables: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

8.4. Cell Therapy Consumables: Recent Expansions

9. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS FOR CELL THERAPY CONSUMABLE PROVIDERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

9.3. Scope and Methodology

9.4. Key Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

9.3.1. Likely Partner Opportunities for Dendritic Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

9.3.2. Likely Partner Opportunities for NK Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

9.3.3. Likely Partner Opportunities for Stem Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

9.3.4. Likely Partner Opportunities for T-Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

10. DEMAND ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Global Demand for Cell Therapy Consumables

10.4. Global Demand for Cell Therapy Consumables for Planar Processes

10.5. Global Demand for Cell Therapy Consumables for Suspension Processes

10.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.7. Analysis by Region

11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology

11.3. Global Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031

11.4. Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Consumable

11.5. Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

11.6. Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Scale of Operation

11.7. Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of End-User

11.8. Outsourced Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Geography

12. UPCOMING TRENDS AND FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Emerging Trends Related to Cell Culture Media

12.3. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

12.4. Single Use Systems and Technologies in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

13. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CELL THERAPY CONSUMABLES MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cell Therapy Consumables Market

13.3. Impact on Future Market Opportunities for Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

13.4. Current Opinions and Key Initiatives of Key Players

13.5. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Businesses

13.5.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term

13.5.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term

14. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14.1. Chapter Overview

15. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Anant Kamath, Chief Operating Officer, Cellular Engineering Technologies

15.2.1. Cellular Engineering Technologies: Key Highlights

15.2.2. Interview Transcript

15.3. Vishal G. Warke, Director R&D, Cell Culture and Immunology, HiMedia Laboratories and Gauri W. Page, Assistant R&D Manager, Animal Cell Culture, Himedia Laboratories

15.3.1. HiMedia Laboratories: Key Highlights

15.3.2. Interview Transcript

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

