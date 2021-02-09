Worldwide Cell Therapy Industry to 2027 - Profiling Allosource, Medipost and Mesoblast Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy market accounted for $7,754. 89 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $48,115. 40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25. 6% from 2020 to 2027.



Cell therapy involves administration of somatic cell preparations for treatment of diseases or traumatic damages. Cell therapy aims to introduce new, healthy cells into a patient's body to replace diseased or missing ones.



This is attributed to the fact that specialized cells, such as brain cells, are difficult to obtain from human body. In addition, specialized cells typically have a limited ability to multiply, making it difficult to produce sufficient number of cells required for certain cell therapies. Some of these issues can be overcome through the use of stem cells. In addition, cells such as blood and bone marrow cells, mature, immature & solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells are widely used in cell therapy procedures.



Moreover, transplanted cells including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), embryonic stem cells (ESCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are divided broadly into two main groups including autologous cells and non-autologous cells. Development of precision medicine and advancements in Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPS) in context to their efficiency and manufacturing are expected to be the major drivers for the market. Furthermore, automation in adult stem cells and cord blood processing and storage are the key technological advancements that fuel growth of the market for cell therapy.



In addition, growth in aging patient population, The rise in cell therapy transplantations globally, and surge in disease awareness drive growth of the global cell therapy market. Furthermore, The rise in adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements in field of cell therapy, and increase in incidences of diseases such as cancer, cardiac abnormalities, and organ failure are the key factors that drive growth of the global market.



Moreover, implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the use of cell therapy is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the future.



The global cell therapy market is categorized on the basis of therapy type, therapeutic area, cell type, end user, and region. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segregated into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutics, it is classified into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others.



The global cell therapy market is categorized on the basis of therapy type, therapeutic, cell type, end user and region. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segregated into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutic area, it is classified into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others. On the basis of cell type, it is segregated into stem cell therapy and non-stem cell type. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hospital & clinics and academic & research institutes. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of cell therapy used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Player Positioning

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Impact Analysis

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Technological Advancements in the Field of Cell Therapy

3.4.1.2. The Rise in Number of Cell Therapy Clinical Studies

3.4.1.3. The Rise in Adoption of Regenerative Medicine

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Developing Stage and Pricing

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

3.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Cell Therapy Market



Chapter 4: Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Stem Cell

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.3.1. Bone Marrow, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.2. Blood, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.3. Umbilical Cord-Derived, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.4. Adipose-Derived Stem Cell, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.5. Others (Placenta, and Nonspecific Cells), Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Non-Stem Cell

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 5: Cell Therapy Market, by Therapy Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Autologous

5.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Allogeneic

5.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Area

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Malignancies

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Musculoskeletal Disorders

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Autoimmune Disorders

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Dermatology

6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Cell Therapy Market, by End-user

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Academic & Research Institutes

7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Cell Therapy Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Allosource

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Cells for Cells

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.3. Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.4. Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Operating Business Segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.4.5. Business Performance

9.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Medipost Co. Ltd.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Operating Business Segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business Performance

9.7. Mesoblast Ltd

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segments

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.8. Nuvasive, Inc.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.9. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.10. Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Operating Business Segments

9.10.4. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shw12n



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

