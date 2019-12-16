Worldwide Central Lab Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Performance Report, Forecast to 2022
Dec 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Lab Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Performance (2019-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For the purpose of this report, central lab is defined as a vendor that supplies specimen collection kits, logistics services, safety alerts, and a wide variety of laboratory testing services as well as providing lab reports to investigators. As with previous editions, we evaluate a wide variety of central lab service providers on key performance measures. Analyses of market dynamics and industry trends are also critical parts of this report.
This report will help both study sponsors and providers answer a number of questions relevant to selecting and evaluating central lab service providers.
What You Will Learn
Study Sponsors
- Understand the service areas expected to grow in demand and the geographic trends associated with central lab service provider use to ensure you are up-to-date with how your industry peers are outsourcing their central lab work
- Learn the criteria used by peers to select central lab providers to help strategically and scientifically evaluate central lab bids for your business
- Assess performance data provided in this report to select a provider that excels in areas important to you and/or determine how your current provider is performing relative to their competition
Central Lab Providers
- Determine the attributes and metrics critical to study sponsors in their selection of service providers to internally assess your lab's capabilities in these areas
- Evaluate whether your lab is marketing its abilities in the areas deemed important by sponsors
- Gain knowledge of customers' views of your performance and that of your competitors to be able to sufficiently tout your strengths and improve on perceived weaknesses
Major Topics
- Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment
- Regional Trends
- Central Lab Service Provider Metrics and Selection
- Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Methodology
Participant Criteria
Respondent Demographics
Number Of Ratings Per Company
5 Major Sections
Market Dynamics And Outsourcing Environment
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourcing of Central Lab Activities
- Central Lab Preferred Providers
- Current and Future Preferred Provider Use
- Consideration of Sole Sourcing Arrangement
- Central Lab Sole Source Requirements
- Central Lab Services
- Future Growth Areas
- Compounds Using Biomarkers
- Market Share and Consolidation
- Future Market Share by Top 4
- Impact of Industry Consolidation
Regional Trends
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Central Lab Regional Activity
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Net Change
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More in 2022
Central Lab Service Provider Metrics And Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Metrics for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection
- Central Lab Innovators, Unprompted
- Central Lab Leaders, Prompted
- Central Lab Familiarity
- Central Lab Proposal Volume
- Central Lab Use (Within Past 18 Months)
- Central Labs Summary Table
Central Lab Service Provider Performance And Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Central Lab Service Providers
- Figure 1 - Budget Factor
- Figure 2 - Capabilities Factors
- Figure 3 - Organization Factors
- Figure 4 - Staff Characteristics
- Figure 5 - Timing Factors
- Customer Loyalty
Study Data
- Number of Central Lab Preferred Providers
- Central Lab Activities Awarded to Preferred Providers
- Central Lab Sole Sourcing
- Central Lab Sole Source Requirements
- Outsourcing Clinical Development Activities
- Outsourcing Central Lab Activities
- Overlap: Clinical Monitoring and Central Lab Providers
- Complexity of Central Labs Needs
- Main Clinical Monitor Supplier
- Typical Study: Percent Spent on Transportation Costs
- Typical Study: Percent Spent on Central Lab Services
- Oncology/Precision Medicine Study: Percent Spent on Central Lab Services
- Top 4 Market Share in 2022
- Impact of Consolidation
- Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs
- Compounds Using Biomarkers
- Central Lab Regional Activity
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More Today
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Less Today
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: Net Change
- Country Usage for Central Lab Services: More in 2022
- Metrics for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection
- Central Lab Innovators, Unprompted
- Central Lab Leaders, Prompted
- Companies on List of Preferred Providers, Prompted
- Central Lab Proposal Volume
- Central Lab Familiarity
- Central Lab Use (Within Past 18 Months)
- Satisfaction with a Central Lab
- Likelihood to Use a Central Lab Again
- Likelihood to Recommend a Central Lab
Central Lab Service Provider Drilldowns
- ACM Global Central Lab
- Barc Lab
- Bioscientia
- Celerion
- Cirion Clinical Trial Services
- CLR-Clinical Reference Laboratory
- Covance/LabCorp
- Eurofins Global Central Library
- Frontage Labs
- ICON Central Labs
- INTERLAB Central Lab Services
- INVITRO Central Labs
- LabConnect
- Medpace Reference Laboratory
- MLM Medical Labs
- PPD Central Labs
- PRL Central Laboratories
- Q2 Solutions (joint venture; IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics)
- Synevo Central Lab
Demographics
- Company Type
- R&D Spend
- Areas Of Responsibility
- Primary Area Of Responsibility
- Central Lab Responsibility
- Development Phase Responsibility
- Biomarker Responsibility
- Job Level
- Job Title - Actual
- Respondent Location - Corporate
- Respondent Location - Office
- Respondent Age
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cd766
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article