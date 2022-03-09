Worldwide Chain Drives Industry to 2027 - Featuring Renold, Rexnord and SKF Among Others

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chain Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chain drives market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A chain drive, also known as roller chain or transmission chain, is a power transmitting mechanism that consists of chain links meshed with the teeth of a sprocket gear. It is an instrument that is used to transmit speed and torque from the engine to the wheels using a looped chain, particularly in motorcycles and chain-driven vehicles and equipment.

Chain drives are suitable for small lengths and operate at high velocity. Smooth and efficient functionality even in extreme temperatures, easy installation and resistance to water, oil, chemicals and sunlight are some of the key advantages of chain drives. They have wide industrial applications for various purposes such as rigging and moving heavy materials, and operating conveyor belts.



The increasing number of construction activities owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the global market. Additionally, advancements in the automotive engineering sector and the implementation of innovative designs and technologies are also driving the demand for chain drives. Manufacturers are opting for mechanical units consisting of basic chain drives to ensure maximum utilization of resources and smooth operations.

Furthermore, the rise in the demand for timing chain drives in the manufacturing industry along with the availability of efficient chain lubrication products and increasing automation in the end use industries are expected to catalyze the market growth. Other factors including product innovations, such as the development of roller chains, wide application of inverted tooth drive chains and the availability of low-cost raw materials are further expected to drive the market growth.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global chain drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global chain drives market in any manner.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chain drives market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and end-user.



Breakup by Product Type:

Roller Chains

Silent Chains

Leaf Chains

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Industrial Sector

Heavy Equipment Industry

Agricultural Equipment Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Regal Beloit, Renold, Rexnord, SKF, The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Brammer, John Kings Chains, Diamond Chain Company, Inc., Kraftmek, Ramsey Products Corporation, Rambo Chain, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global chain drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global chain drives industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chain drives industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global chain drives industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global chain drives industry?

What is the structure of the global chain drives industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global chain drives industry?

What are the profit margins in the global chain drives industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chain Drives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Roller Chains

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Silent Chains

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Leaf Chains

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Industrial Sector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Heavy Equipment Industry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Agricultural Equipment Industry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Regal Beloit

13.3.2 Renold

13.3.3 Rexnord

13.3.4 SKF

13.3.5 The Timken Company

13.3.6 Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

13.3.7 Brammer

13.3.8 John Kings Chains

13.3.9 Diamond Chain Company, Inc.

13.3.10 Kraftmek

13.3.11 Ramsey Products Corporation

13.3.12 Rambo Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfv21p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets