Worldwide Chatbots Industry to 2030 - by Type, End-use Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chatbots Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mounting popularity of interactive online channels coupled with the need to improve customer relationship through customer engagement is expected to drive the market for chatbots during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

In addition, multitude of research dedicated towards improving capabilities of chatbots (e-integration with messaging platforms, etc.) has been instrumental in driving adoption of chatbots among enterprises. These factors are expected to contribute towards the anticipated exponential growth during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.



This report analyzes the global chatbots market in terms of type, end-use application, and geography. On the basis of type, the global chatbots market is segmented into stand-alone chatbots and web-based chatbots. Similarly, on the basis of end-use application, the market for chatbots is classified into large enterprise and small & medium-sized enterprise. The geographical distribution of the global chatbots market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Stand-alone chatbots run on a single computer, controlling certain functions and aspects of user computer including retrieving documents or playing media files. The stand-alone chatbots have an in-built graphical component that enhances user interaction. In addition to the appealing graphical interface, the advantage of a stand-alone chatbot also lies in its easy use and simple installation process.

On the contrary, such a bot is not completely your-own; as it limits the degree to which a user can personalize his/her bot. On the other hand, Web-based chatbots which operate on a remote server can be reached by the general public via a web page. Unlike stand-alone chatbots, web-based chatbots offer the flexibility to users for having control over personality, behaviour, and hosting. However, web-based chatbots are comparatively more complicated and difficult to set-up than a stand-alone chatbot. In addition, additional features such as voice recognition and text-to-speech are either unavailable or are limited.



There has been a lot of hype surrounding the potential of artificial intelligence and its use across different applications. With the growing adoption of messaging and voice technologies in enterprise applications, chatbot solutions are also expected to thrive in the coming years. The chatbots market, still in infancy, is majorly limited to large enterprises. The penetration of chatbots has been fairly sluggish among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Chatbots market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Chatbots market?

Which is the largest regional market for Chatbots market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Chatbots market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Chatbots market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Chatbots Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Chatbots Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



4. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Stand-alone

4.3.2. Web-based Chatbots



5. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Large Enterprise

5.3.2. Small and Medium-sized Enterprise



6. North America Chatbots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.3. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.4.Chatbots Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.4.1.North America

6.4.1.1. U.S.

6.4.1.2. Canada

6.4.1.3. Rest of North America



7. UK and European Union Chatbots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.3. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.4.Chatbots Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.4.1.UK and European Union

7.4.1.1. UK

7.4.1.2. Germany

7.4.1.3. Spain

7.4.1.4. Italy

7.4.1.5. France

7.4.1.6. Rest of Europe



8. Asia Pacific Chatbots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8.3. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8.4.Chatbots Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8.4.1.Asia Pacific

8.4.1.1. China

8.4.1.2. Japan

8.4.1.3. India

8.4.1.4. Australia

8.4.1.5. South Korea

8.4.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific



9. Latin America Chatbots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9.3. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9.4.Chatbots Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9.4.1.Latin America

9.4.1.1. Brazil

9.4.1.2. Mexico

9.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America



10. Middle East and Africa Chatbots Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Chatbots Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10.3. Chatbots Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10.4.Chatbots Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10.4.1.Middle East and Africa

10.4.1.1. GCC

10.4.1.2. Africa

10.4.1.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa



11. Company Profile

11.1. Microsoft Corporation

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Facebook, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Amazon.com, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Yahoo, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Google, Inc.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Apple, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Helpshift

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Haptik, Inc.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9smsxp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets