Worldwide Chronic Disease Management Industry Insights, 2018-2024: Emphasis on Advance Needle-Free Drug Delivery Technologies, Diagnostic Methods, and Smart Device Technologies
Dec 06, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Disease Management: Therapeutics, Device Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for chronic disease management through various therapeutics and advanced device technologies.
Report Scope
- Brief outline of the global markets and therapeutic device technologies for chronic disease management
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Key insight into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support effective disease state management
- Data corresponding to global chronic disease management markets by disease type that includes various chronic diseases, therapeutic drugs, treatment adherence devices & systems, drug delivery technologies, and treatment & management providers
- Regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the market
- Detailed company profiles and competitive landscape of major market players, including Roche, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline
Market Insights
This market growth is fueled by a growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, superior clinical results of new drugs and biologics, increasing trend of digital health, the U.S.
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, increasing awareness in the developed world, strong research and development (R&D) initiatives from key market players, increasing government initiatives, patient assistance programs, regulatory efforts to provide smooth regulatory approval process, adoption of portable/wearable device technologies and adoption of advanced software applications; further, keydrivers for the market include smart pills, targeted therapy, advanced needle-free drug deliverytechnologies, drug-device combinations and development of home-care and self-medication devices.
However, some of the key market barriers are lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries, poormedication adherence, patent expiry blockbuster drugs and biologics, shorter product life cycles fordevice technologies, regulatory issues (stringent regulatory approval procedure), increasing R&D cost,health disparities in in low-income countries, higher cost of the cancer treatment, data privacy, datasecurity and data accuracy.
Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the therapeutics and device technologies segments of global chronic disease management market. Those wishing to invest in the chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, medical device technologies and software applications.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Chronic Diseases and Growing Burden on Economy
- Background of Chronic Diseases
- Epidemiology and Global Burden
- Chronic Diseases Types
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Lifestyle Disorders
- Cancer
- Respiratory Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Mental/Mood Disorders
- Gastro-Intestinal Disorders
- Immune Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Other Chronic Disorders
- Tobacco Smoking and Chronic Diseases
- Aging, Gender and Chronic Diseases
- Global Demographics
- U.S. Demographics
- U.S: Gender, Age and Life Expectancy
- European Demographics
- Japanese Demographics
- Current Challenges and Future Directions
Chapter 4 Chronic Diseases: Therapeutics
- Therapeutics and Chronic Diseases
- Generic Drugs and Chronic Diseases
- Generic Drugs vs. Branded Drugs
- Continued Resistance for Generics
- Biologics and Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Chronic Diseases
- Cancer and Targeted Therapy
- Clinical Need of Therapeutics
- Therapeutics and Cost Burden
- Chronic Diseases and Managed Care
- Key Marketed and Pipeline Products
- Key Marketed Products
- Key Pipeline/R&D Products
- Unmet Need
- Current Challenges and Future Developments
Chapter 5 Device Technologies and Applications
- Medical Devices and Chronic Disease Management
- Clinical and Market Need of Digital Therapeutics
- Types of Device Technologies
- Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- Therapeutic Devices and Technologies
- Key Marketed and R&D/Pipeline Products
- Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- Therapeutic Devices and Technologies
- Advantages of Chronic Disease Management via Digital Care
- Unmet Need
- Future Developments for Healthcare and Safety Monitoring
- Current Challenges
- Future Outlook
Chapter 6 Chronic Diseases: Treatment Adherence Devices and Applications
- Treatment Nonadherence
- Market Need for Medication Adherence Systems and Applications
- Types of Medication Adherence Systems and Applications
- Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems
- Medication Adherence Software Applications
- Key Marketed and Pipeline Products
- Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems
- Medication Adherence Software Applications
- Software and Mobile Application Advantages
- Interconnectivity of Adherence App
- Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps
- Current Challenges
- Future Developments
Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Region
- Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Product Segment
- Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Chronic Disease Type
- Market Size and Growth Analysis, by Treatment Provider and Target Health Settings
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape in the Chronic Disease Management Market
- Competitive Landscape: Chronic Disease Management with New Therapeutics and Advanced Device Technologies
Chapter 9 Strategies in the Chronic Disease Management Market
- Consolidation in the Chronic Disease Management Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Chronic Disease Management Market
- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
- Device Technologies
- Therapeutics (Drugs and Biologics)
- Minority Stakes and Future Options to Acquire
- Future Strategic Landscape
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Regulatory Background
- Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices, by Region
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
- Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals, by Region
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Pricing and Reimbursement Background
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices, by Region
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Asia-Pacific
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Pharmaceuticals, by Region
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 12 Conclusions - Outlook for Chronic Disease Management
- Major Developments Influencing the Market
- Technological Developments
- Demographic and Economic Trends
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Patient-Centric Programs
- Long-Term Outlook for Chronic Disease Management
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- 3Rings
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Acadia Pharmaceutical
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Actualmeds
- Agenus
- Actavis Plc
- Adherium
- Akron
- Alivecor
- Amgen Inc.
- Amiko
- Animas (A Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)
- Ani Pharmaceuticals
- Aliphcom
- Allergan
- Alkermes
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Anavex Life Sciences
- Apotex
- Archos
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Array Biopharma
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals
- Asahi Kasai Corp.
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Astrazaneca Plc
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Athersys
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Axiobionics
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Ayogo Health
- Bausch Health
- Bayer Ag
- Bespak Europe
- Beigene
- Bioxcel Therapeutics
- Biosensics
- Bioserenity
- Biotronik Gmbh
- Biotricity
- Biovotion
- Bodytel
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Brainmarc
- Bts Bioengineering
- Cardiomems Inc. (A Subsidiary Of St. Jude)
- Celgene
- Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Cipla
- Cleveland Medical Device
- Clovis Oncology
- Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Cspc Pharmaceutical Group
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dexcom Inc.
- Depomed Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Earlysense
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Empatica
- Endo International
- Endotronix
- Entra Health Systems
- Endoceutics Inc.
- Erytech Pharma
- Esteve
- Everist Health
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Glooko, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences
- Glucovista Inc.
- Goodlux Technology Llc
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Health Care Originals
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hocoma
- Ihealth
- Immunomedics
- Impact Sports Technologies
- Impak Health
- Infobionic Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Intelesens
- Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Ipsen S.A.
- Jan Medical Inc.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lundbeck
- Lupin
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Livanova Plc
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Medtronic
- Medtronic Minimed Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Medtronic)
- Medconnections Inc.
- Medminder
- Menarini
- Merck
- Mio Global
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Mylan Inc.
- Mycardio Llc
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Neofect Co., Ltd.
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- Neurometrix Inc.
- Neurovigil Inc.
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Novasom Inc.
- Nucana
- Omada Health Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Orion Pharma Ltd.
- Orpyx Medical Technologies
- Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Pfizer
- Philosys
- Polar Electro Oy
- Preventice Inc.
- Prescribewellness Llc
- Prizm Medical Inc.
- Propeller Health
- Proteus Digital Health Inc.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics
- Qardio
- Rehab-Robotics (A Member Of Vincent Medical Holdings)
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sage Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sense4Care
- Senseonics Holdings
- Senticare Inc.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
- Shionogi And Co., Ltd.
- Silvergens
- Sproutling Inc. (Acquired By Manttel)
- St. Jude Medical (A Subsidiary Of Abbott Laboratories)
- Stada Arzneimittel Ag
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Tcr2 Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Towerview Health, Inc.
- Translate Bio
- Tyme Technologies
- UCB
- Unilife Corp.
- Vertex Pharmaceutical
- Vaica
- Vital Connect
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Winmedical Srl
- Ybrain
- Ypsomed Holding Ag
- Zogenix Inc.
- Zydus Cadila
Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms
Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations
- American Heart Association
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
- Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
- European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)
- Hormone Foundation
- International Diabetes Federation (IDF)
- International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA)
- Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)
- National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)
- National Institute of Aging (NIA)
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- World Cancer Research Fund International
- World Health Organization (WHO)
