Worldwide Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Industry to 2029 - Future in Non-invasive and Efficient Treatment Options Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed intelligence about the chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) treatment market. The report includes detailed analysis on market dynamics, market estimation and forecast for the period of 2019 to 2029. The report segments market on the basis of drug type and geographies. The report also covers the impact of covid 19 on the growth and revenues of the CML treatment market. The pandemic has significant impact on the diagnosis of CML. Healthcare services were limited only to emergency cases and this significantly limited the number of patients that visited the healthcare institutes.



Chronic Myeloid Leukemia affects the white blood cells known as myeloid cells. It is caused by spontaneous mutation of chromosome. CML progresses slowly and typically affects the aged. About 15% leukemias in adults are CML. Over 8450 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with CML in 2019. The average age of diagnosis is 64 years. While the number of patients that were diagnosed by CML increased by 2 % in the U.S. in comparison to 2007 to 2016, the number of people who died reduced by 1% during the same period. About 1130 deaths occurred due to CML in the U.S.



There has been a significant advance in the CML treatment regime in the last two decades. There has been significant increase in number of new drugs approvals for CML treatment. New drug class that has transformed the treatment of CML includes tyrosine kinases (TKIs) or BCR-ABL inhibitors. They are crucial element in CML treatment. First generation imatinib and more efficient second generation BCR-ABL inhibitor nilotinib and dasatinib, with ponatinib and bosutinib have been approved for commercialization. Some studies identified that nilotinib and dasantinib were more effective han imatinib in first line chronic phase CML. This offered better results and a better and rapid response.



The report segments the market based on geographic segmentation that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa. These key regions are further segmented by countries including U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC. The key market determinants, key development, new drug approvals and pipeline, market estimates and revenues for the year 2019 to 2029 and forecast year 2021 to 2029 is included in the report for every geographic region. The key companies covered in the report are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Prism Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Bio-Path Holdings, Stragen Pharma SA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and others. Profiling and key developments have been covered in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market, by Treatment Type, 2019-2029(Value %)

2.2 Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market, by Geography, 2019 (Value %)

2.3 Impact of covid 19 on CML market



Chapter 3 Global ChroniC Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising prevalence and awareness of leukemia is boosting the need for research and development

3.2.2 Incessant developments in stem cell therapy is expected to provide an effective options against drugs

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Dry drug development pipeline of CML is expected to slow down the treatment of CML

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4.1 Future in non-invasive and efficient treatment options

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Market Competition Assessment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment, by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market Analysis, By Treatment Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Targeted Therapy

4.2.1 Imatinib

4.2.2 Dasatinib

4.2.3 Nilotinib

4.2.4 Bosutinib

4.2.5 Ponatinib

4.3 Chemotherapy

4.4 Radiation Therapy

4.5 Splenectomy

4.6 Stem Cell Transplant



Chapter 5 Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market, By Geography

5.1 Preface

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 Novartis AG

6.1.1 Novartis AG: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.2.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

6.3.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.4 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.4.1 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.5 Pfizer, Inc.

6.5.1 Pfizer, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.6 Hospira, Inc.

6.6.1 Hospira, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.7 Prism Pharmaceuticals

6.7.1 Prism Pharmaceuticals: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.8 Incyte Corporation

6.8.1 Incyte Corporation: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.9 Bio-Path Holdings

6.9.1 Bio-Path Holdings: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.10 Stragen Pharma SA

6.10.1 Stragen Pharma SA: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)

6.11 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

6.11.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Business Description; Financial Health and Budget Allocation; Product Position/Portfolio; News Coverage)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa2rd0



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

