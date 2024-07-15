Worldwide Church of Light Launches WCOLfilms.org to Spread Hope and Inspiration Through Film and Video

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worldwide Church of Light (WCOL), based in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Film and Video outreach, WCOLfilms.org. This innovative platform is dedicated to producing films, videos, and live TV productions that aim to spread hope and inspiration to millions of people, particularly those who may not attend a church or are seeking alternative ways to connect with the divine.

WCOLfilms.org is spearheaded by the world-renowned spiritual leader and WCOL Director, Milton Arch. Mr. Arch envisions producing family-friendly entertainment that carries strong messages of hope, aspiration, and education for audiences of all ages. His goal is for every WCOLfilms production to leave viewers feeling joyful and encouraged.

"We want to reach people where they are, in great numbers, and empower their spirits through compelling storytelling and inspirational content," said Milton Arch. "Our mission is to spread light and positivity, and WCOLfilms.org is our vehicle for doing this."

WCOLfilms.org plans to produce a variety of content, including documentaries, dramas, short-form videos, and social media content, all designed to offer new perspectives on the world and uplift the human spirit.

The production company's first major motion picture "The Turn Around" A Tale of Hope Rising from the Ashes, follows the challenging journey of a young widow and mother of two struggle to navigate the world without the financial support of her beloved husband. The story reaches amazing highs and painful lows, ultimately delivering a powerful message and a joyous ending.

One of the most anticipated projects is a live TV show featuring Milton Arch as the host. This hour-long program will include interviews, audience participation segments, and a weekly message, all streamed on the church's media channel, where all WCOLfilms content can be found. Church members will have free access to this inspirational programming.

The Worldwide Church of Light is supported by business partnerships and donations from members and the public. Revenue from its movies, videos, and TV shows will come from rental fees, sponsorships, and corporate supporters.

About the Worldwide Church of Light: The Worldwide Church of Light is committed to changing lives one film at a time by spreading light and positivity through powerful media. The church's mission is to reach people wherever they are, providing hope and inspiration through the arts.

