Worldwide Cleaning Robot Industry to 2026 - Key Market Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleaning Robot Market By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cleaning Robot Market size is expected to reach $24 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

A cleaning robot refers to the autonomous robot that helps in cleaning the floor, lawns, windows, and others. Using cleaning robots, we can manage various tasks such as UV sterilization, mopping, and other purposes in household and industrial applications. With the help of cleaning robots, we can reduce human efforts & saves valuable time, money and electricity. Cleaning robots can be a good choice for Disable people as an option for costly housekeeping services. Various technological developments have made robots smarter and they become capable of identifying the varying degree of dirt at several places.



The global cleaning robot market is expected to be fueled by the increasing number of technological advancements & modernization in the domain of robotics, rising demand, and a smaller size of cleaning robots in comparison to conventional robots. On the other hand, some of the obstacles to the market growth are the absence of durable robotic vacuum cleaners and poor battery life. Though, the market is expected to witness attractive growth opportunities with the creation of small and user-friendly robots.



Cleaning robots can handle customer requirements as they have been designed as an outcome of the robotic development and shift in approach towards household cleaning and maintenance. Public safety organizations like the European Commission (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have formulated the norms for these chemicals against the increasing safety concern for the utilization of harmful chemicals by cleaning personnel. For example, the EU commission ratified the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) that restricts the utilization of specific chemicals by cleaning personnel in industrial and commercial applications. These aspects is expected to fuel the demand for robotics vacuums throughout the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Personal Cleaning Robot and Professional Cleaning Robot. The personal cleaning robots segment is expected to lead the cleaning robot market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of smart homes is one of the primary trends behind the development of this market. Products like robotic vacuum cleaners are also observing a surge in deployment, which, along with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, have pushed the consumers searching for convenient cleaning and mopping ways. These are some of the major reasons boosting the market demand for personal cleaning robots.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Floor Cleaning Robot, Lawn Cleaning Robot, Pool Cleaning Robot, Window Cleaning Robot and Others. The window-cleaning robot segment is expected to exhibit prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Tall windows are hard to clean and need specialized equipment. Additionally, it is very costly to hire professional window cleaners. The increasing AI technology-related developments are further propelling the growth. Moreover, window-cleaning robots are also achieving popularity in commercial applications as they cut down the need for human labor, hence decreasing the operating costs of companies.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, and Others. The professional cleaning segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The process of manual cleaning of carpets and floors in commercial spaces, like shopping malls and corporate offices, is a very time-taking task. This has encouraged the operators of the commercial spaces to choose an automated cleaning system. COVID-19 has further encouraged commercial space operators to minimize human contact and follow social distancing regulations while also performing cleaning processes on the premises.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The European region is expected to display considerable growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of robotic vacuums in several industries and sectors like automotive, logistics and transportation, retail, and healthcare. The growth of the regional market is augmented by the rising popularity of Robot as a Service (RaaS) through which leading players like Avidbots provide rental services for offering mopping solutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Cleaning Robot Market. Companies such as iRobot Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Nilfisk Holding A/S, LG Electronics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Pentair PLC, iRobot Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Vorwerk & Co. KG (Neato Robotics, Inc.), Nilfisk Holding A/S, and Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

