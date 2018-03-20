Worldwide Clinical Trials Selects goBalto Platform for Study Startup

Worldwide is a global, full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering Bioanalytical Lab, and Phase I-IIA, Phase IIB-III, Phase IIIB-IV and Real-World Evidence clinical trial services. As part of the company's quest to improve value in pharmaceutical sponsor-CRO partnerships, Worldwide has invested in delivering an uncommon combination of emerging- to mid-size-sponsor focus, therapeutic-area expertise in central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, immune mediated inflammatory disorders, oncology and rare disease research and innovation to improve trial efficiency and effectiveness.

The company's investment in the innovative goBalto platform targets study startup, one of the most inefficient cycles currently facing clinical development operations. For many, the total end-to-end process from site identification through to site initiation has not changed in 10 years, taking nearly 7 months (31 weeks) on average, according to an industry survey report. Time savings in study startup have been reported by 80% of survey respondents who have invested in start-up technologies, like the goBalto platform, according to the START (Start-up Time And Readiness Tracking) II report.

"Worldwide is investing in a combination of therapeutic area expertise, rigorous operations and proactive insight to revolutionize sponsor-CRO collaboration and increase the value we bring to small, emerging, and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies," said Peter Benton, President and Chief Operating Officer, Worldwide. "goBalto's end-to-end study startup solution stood out for the opportunity it provides us to eliminate traditional bottlenecks in the flow of clinical data, which can impact study quality and lead to unnecessary delays."

"The process of initiating clinical trials is unwieldy, challenging, and often behind schedule, making study startup one of the poorest performing aspects of clinical trials," said Jae Chung, goBalto's President and Founder. "Worldwide is at the vanguard of change by focusing on study startup, the only part of a study's lifecycle which can significantly impact the overall timeline of clinical trial conduct. This focus leads to shortened timelines and reduced costs, all in an effort to speed sought-after therapies to patients across the globe."

goBalto's workflow-driven Select and Activate, along with Analyze, a data analytics platform - optimize the many study startup steps, providing real-time insights into study status, a vast improvement from the manual, time-consuming methods still predominantly used across the industry.

goBalto Select goes beyond simple aggregation of site data, providing a data-driven approach to weighing selection and performance variables to aid in the identification of sites and target populations ideally suited to studies.

Metrics are critical to efforts to rein in studies that are either poorly initiated or have incurred unforeseen events, which place the original timelines and/or budgets at risk of overages. Metrics provide the foundation for business intelligence, affording clinical research teams an opportunity to intervene before the effects of risk have been incurred.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials employs more than 1,600 professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences CROs – in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase and post-approval, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services. With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, immune-mediated inflammatory disorders (IMID), oncology and rare diseases. We never compromise on science or safety. We're never satisfied with the status quo. We're the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit Worldwide.com.

About goBalto

goBalto is the industry leader in cloud-based study startup software for the global life sciences industry, offering the only complete end-to-end platform for starting clinical trials, from site identification, feasibility assessment and selection through to activation, with comprehensive metrics to track adherence to timelines and budget. Committed to accelerating clinical trials through innovation, product excellence, and customer success, goBalto works with four of the top five CROs and more than two-thirds of the top 25 pharmas. Our customers include: Allergan, Covance, CMIC HOLDINGS, Genentech Roche, ICON, INC Research, Novartis, PSI CRO, TFS International, and Worldwide Clinical Trials. goBalto is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Philadelphia and Singapore. For more information, visit www.gobalto.com.

Press contact:

Craig Morgan

415.671.4372

cmorgan@gobalto.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-clinical-trials-selects-gobalto-platform-for-study-startup-300616172.html

SOURCE goBalto, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gobalto.com

