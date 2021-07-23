Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry to 2026 - Players Include Google, Huawei and IBM Among Others
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.5%.
Key factors such as the growing internet & cloud infrastructure, the rapid advancement of wireless technology, and broad-spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices have been driving the growth of the cloud robotics market. Nowadays, organizations across all business verticals are coming up with the adoption of smart factory systems. Hence, there is a huge demand for industrial robots. The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving the growth of the market.
Conversely, data privacy & security concerns, high initial costs of implementation, and R&D expenses are the major restraint for the market growth. Lack of technology is also hampering the growth of the cloud robotics market in the forecast period. Unemployment due to the deployment of cloud robotics is creating challenges for the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Proliferation of the Cloud Technology
- Broad Spectrum Use of Wireless Technologies and Smart Devices
- Increase in the Adoption of IoT and Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies
Restraints
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- High Initial Costs and R&D Expenses
Opportunities
- Increase in the Use of Robots for Industrial Automation
- The rise in Demand for Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS)
- Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations
Challenges
- Longer Time to Commercialize the Robots
The global cloud robotics market is segmented further based on Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Google, IBM, Huawei, Kuka AG, C2RO, Hit Robot Group, Ortelio, ABB, Amazon Robotics, Aethon, Intel Corporation, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Implementation Services
6.3.3 Training and Support Services
7 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Proxy Based
7.3 Peer Based
7.4 Clone Based
8 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wi-Fi
8.3 Bluetooth
8.4 3G
8.5 4G
8.6 RF
8.7 Infrared Connectivity
9 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Service Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service
9.3 Platform-As-A-Service
9.4 Software-As-A-Service
10 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Deployment Model
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Public
10.3 Private
10.4 Hybrid
11 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Industrial Robots
11.3 Consumer Robots
11.4 Military Robots
11.5 Commercial Robots
12 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By End-user
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Verticals
12.2.1 Manufacturing
12.2.2 Defense
12.2.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
12.2.4 Transportation and Logistics
12.2.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
12.2.6 Retail
12.2.7 Others
12.3 Third-Party Users
13 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 South America
13.3.1 Brazil
13.3.2 Argentina
13.4 Europe
13.4.1 UK
13.4.2 France
13.4.3 Germany
13.4.4 Italy
13.4.5 Spain
13.4.6 Rest of Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.5.1 China
13.5.2 Japan
13.5.3 India
13.5.4 Indonesia
13.5.5 Malaysia
13.5.6 South Korea
13.5.7 Australia
13.5.8 Russia
13.5.9 Rest of APAC
13.6 Rest of the World
13.6.1 Qatar
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13.6.5 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & funding
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Amazon Robotics
15.2 Google
15.3 Huawei
15.4 IBM
15.5 Microsoft
15.6 C2RO
15.7 Cloudminds
15.8 Hit Robot Group
15.9 V3 Smart Technologies
15.10 Rapyuta Robotics
15.11 Ortelio
15.12 Tend.ai
15.13 ABB
15.14 Aethon
15.15 Fetch Robotics
15.16 Kuka Ag
15.17 Intel Corporation
15.18 Omron Adept Technologies
15.19 Softbank Robotics Group Corp.
15.20 Calvary Robotics
15.21 Rockwell Automation
15.22 Tech-Con Automation Inc
15.23 Fanuc Corporation
15.24 Yaskawa Electric
15.25 Mitsubishi
16 Appendix
