Worldwide Cloud Server Market Projected to Account for 74 percent of Shipments by 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Cloud Server market is projected to account for 74 percent of the shipments by 2024. The Enterprise server and storage system markets are expected to face headwinds during our five-year forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

"Despite recently slowdown, demand for servers by Cloud and Telco service providers in the U.S. and China is poised for growth over the next five years," said Baron Fung, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Meanwhile, server unit growth is forecasted to decline in the Enterprise sector, especially by small medium enterprises, as compute workloads continues to migrate to the Public Cloud. Furthermore, demand for storage systems is expected to stall, as server-based hyperconverged systems gain a foothold," added Fung.

Following are additional highlights from the Server and Storage System 5-Year Forecast Report:

Server and storage system market revenue is projected to reach $136 B at a 7 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

at a 7 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Server unit demand is forecasted to moderate, as the Tier 1 Cloud service providers continue consolidate capacity and emerging accelerated computing and virtualization trends drive greater efficiencies. Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) could offer long-term incremental growth opportunities.

The storage system market faces a decline in unit demand, although the transition to flash storage offers vendors incremental revenue growth opportunities.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Server and Storage Systems 5-Year Forecast Report provides complete in-depth coverage of the Server and Storage Systems market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and port shipments for Blade, High-Density, and Stand-Alone servers; and for All-Flash and Hybrid/Disk-based Storage Arrays. The report describes white box versus traditional enterprise server and storage systems shipments, and server and storage systems network connectivity. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

