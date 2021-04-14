Worldwide CNS Therapeutics Industry to 2025 - Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market
The global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$137.7 billion by 2025, driven by the urgent need to address the unmet medical needs of neurological disorders. Diseases of the brain and mind range from epilepsy, stroke, migraine, Alzheimer`s, Parkinson`s, dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain injuries, neuroinfections, schizophrenia, psychosis and other mental disorders. With unmet needs continuing to persist, societal and healthcare burden continues to increase.
Stroke and infections such as meningitis and encephalitis continue to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, pushing up the cost of nursing care, hospice and bringing down quality of life. The unmet needs are evident in all phases of drug development i.e. identification of therapeutic targets; optimization of lead compounds; gaps in toxicity and pharmacokinetics studies; and slow resolution of ethical issues, among others. The need of the hour is innovation in developing more potent drugs and therapies. One of the reasons for the slower development of safe and effective drugs for neurology is the fact that the human brain is one of the most complex and highly organized organs in the universe.
The brain is a highly sophisticated piece of organic system perfected over millions of years of evolution. Scientists continue to struggle to fathom the complex interaction of chemicals and neurons in the brain. Investments in drug development in neurology is risky since certain diseases like neuropsychiatric diseases are difficult to target, are poorly defined, cannot be easily assayed, and pose challenges in efficiently validating clinical efficiency of drugs during clinical trials as most diseases progress slowly and develop over the years.
Strong opportunities for CNS focussed drugs therefore exists and compounding this need is the rapidly aging population and a parallel rise in Parkinson`s, Alzheimer`s, pain manifestations, cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders. The scenario has created a healthy global pipeline of late stage drugs and the market is expected to benefit from rising acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs; increased demand for combination therapies; growing use of generics; and launch of new Alzheimer`s drugs including anti-amyloid proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, neuro protective drugs, vaccines and GABA receptor modulators.
A key trend in the market is pharma companies` efforts to restrategize CNS drug development, which still continues to cost significantly higher than development costs in other therapeutic areas. Increased use of contract research organization services; and predictive planning to prevent late stage drug failure are few of the strategies adopted to infuse vigor in the CNS drug development space. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as changing social structures and increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety; growing literacy rates, improved awareness and gradual reduction in the stigma associated with neurological disorders; and government policy led development of healthcare delivery systems.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
- CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising Incidence of CNS Disorders
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018
- Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market
- Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum
- MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY
- Anti-Epilepsy Market
- Global Market Overview
- Regional Landscape
- Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy Treatment
- Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
- New Approvals (2019 and 2018)
- Disease Overview
- Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
- Treatment
- Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
- Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
- AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)
- Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
- Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials
- Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
- Abounding Potential for NCEs
- A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures
- FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
- Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns
- Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019
- Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- Vimpat
- Keppra
- Lamictal
- Tegretol
- Sabril
- Perampanel
- Zonegran
- Topamax
- Trileptal
- Neurontin
- Lyrica
- Depakine
- CNS Pain Management
- Market Overview
- Treatment
- Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
- Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain
- Regional Overview
- Players
- Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
- Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
- Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
- Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain
- Lyrica's Generics Gain FDA Approval
- Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
- Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
- Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Select Pain Management Drugs
- Flupirtine
- Lyrica
- Oxycodone
- Nucynta ER
- Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)
- New Pain Management Drugs
- Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig
- Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market
- Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval
- Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval
- Anti-Alzheimer's
- Market Overview
- Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies
- Alzheimer's Phase III Ongoing Studies
- Treatment for Alzheimer's
- Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category
- Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer's Drugs
- Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago
- The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab
- Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the Alzheimer's Market
- Alzheimer's Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures
- Promising Compounds with Silver Lining
- PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for Alzheimer's Disease
- Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer's Drug Testing
- Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth
- Elenbecestat's Phase 3 Trials Halted
- Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered
- Alzheimer's Association Provides Grant to Longeveron
- A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer's Drugs
- Aricept
- Exelon
- Reminyl
- Ebixa
- Namenda
- A Review of the Alzheimer's disease
- Alzheimer's Effect on Brain
- Causes for Alzheimer's
- Who Are at Risk?
- Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease
- Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
- Anti-Parkinson's
- Market Overview
- Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson's Disease Secures FDA Approval
- Recent Approvals
- Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD
- Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson's Disease
- NUPLAZID - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson's disease
- Parkinson's Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019
- Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Select Anti-Parkinson's Drugs
- Levodopa
- Dopamine Agonists
- Mirapex
- FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations of GSK's Requip for PD and RSL Treatment
- A Review of the Parkinson's Disease
- Prevalence
- Symptoms
- Causes
- Diagnosis
- Anti-Depressants
- Market Overview
- Exhibit 5: Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type
- Anti-Depressant Treatment
- Exhibit 6: Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018
- Select Antidepressants Drugs
- Zoloft (Sertraline)
- Cymbalta
- Prozac (Fluoxetine)
- Effexor (Venlafaxine)
- Paxil
- Wellbutrin (Bupropion)
- Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants
- Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen Receives FDA Approval
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of October 2019
- A Review of Depression
- Prevalence of Depression
- Causes of Depression
- Types of Depressive Disorders
- Available Treatment
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
- Lithium Salts
- Working of Antidepressants
- Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
- Types of Antidepressants
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)
- NMDA Receptor Agonists
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Workings of SSRIs
- Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs
- Adverse Effects of SSRI
- Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Anti-Psychotics
- Market Overview
- Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October 2019
- Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
- Zyprexa
- Seroquel
- Abilify
- Clozaril
- Risperdal
- Risperdal Consta
- Geodon
- Invega Sustenna
- Saphris
- Latuda
- A Review of Anti-Psychotics
- Indications of Antipsychotics
- An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
- Off-label Uses
- Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
- Types of Antipsychotics
- Difference between Typical and Atypical
- Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals
- Side Effects of Antipsychotics
- Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
- Bipolar Disorder
- Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
- Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
- Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
- Causes of Bipolar Disorder
- Types of Bipolar Disorder
- Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Prevalence by Gender
- Symptoms of Schizophrenia
- Causes of Schizophrenia
- Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)
- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- List of Approved Drugs for MS
- Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
- Exhibit 7: Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million
- New Approvals
- Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis
- Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval
- Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod
- Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
- Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of October 2019
- A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Types of Multiple Sclerosis
- Exhibit 8: Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Prevalence of MS
- Causes of MS
- Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
- Symptoms of MS
- Diagnosis of MS
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Market Overview
- Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017
- Sales of Vyvanse in 2018
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019
- Select ADHD Drugs
- Vyvanse
- Concerta
- Adderall
- A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Consequences of ADHD
- What Leads to ADHD?
- Insomnia
- Overview
- List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia
- Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019
- Zolpidem
- Eszopiclone
- A Review of Insomnia
- Prevalence of Insomnia
- Therapies for Insomnia
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AbbVie Inc. (USA)
- Alkermes Plc. (Ireland)
- Allergan Plc. (Ireland)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- BIAL Group (Portugal)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)
- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)
- Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK)
- H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Purdue Pharma L.P. (USA)
- Sanofi (France)
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- UCB S.A., (Belgium)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand
- Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
- Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market
- Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait
- Dollar Spending by Drug Category
- Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market
- Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
- Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines
- Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market.
- Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
- New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
- Exhibit 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)
- The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally
- Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US
- Focus on Select Markets
- Alzheimer's Market
- Anti-depressant Drugs
- Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US
- Anti-Epilepsy Market
- Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry
- A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics
- Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs
- Epilepsy in Children
- Growing Competition from Generics
- Pain Management Market
- Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain Management
- Neuropathic Pain Market
- Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market
- Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology
- Facts & Figures
- Exhibit 16: Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the US Population by Age Group
- Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US
- Surging Off-label Prescriptions
- Generics Occupy Front Seat
- Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern
- ADHD Market
- Select Available ADHD Drugs in the US
- Adult ADHD Drugs Continue to Widen their Share
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- China: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific
- Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China
- Other Available CNS Drugs in China
- EUROPE
- European Patent Expiries of Select CNS Drugs
- Pain Management Market
- Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics
- Anti-Psychotics Market
- Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat
- Ageing Population Boosts Demand
- Exhibit 20: 65+ Population as Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries in Europe: As on June 2019
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- Market Snapshots
- UNITED KINGDOM
- NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 181
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jruqy
