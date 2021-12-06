Worldwide Coffee Bun Craze PappaRoti is Coming to Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PappaRoti, a popular worldwide coffee shop franchise, is excited to announce they will be opening a new location in Naperville! Set for a grand opening in December 2021, PappaRoti's newest location brings with it a wide array of delicious beverages and their signature coffee buns — a pastry that is beloved across the globe. PappaRoti has been opening franchise locations around the United States, including new locations opening or coming soon to Michigan and Nebraska.

"We are ecstatic to bring our cafés to the people of Naperville," PappaRoti representatives stated. "Our specialty coffee buns have been developed with care for nearly 20 years in Malaysia and across international franchise locations, and we can't wait to share them with Naperville!"

"From the second you bite into the crispy outer layer of the bun, the fun begins," says a PappaRoti representative. "This crunchy covering on our bun is made from a creamy mixture that has been carefully developed with only top-quality flour."

With the rise in popularity of "Cafe Culture" and people's enjoyment of freshly baked pastries in big cities, PappaRoti offers a unique snack experience to customers at any time. Because they believe in the strength of our rich culture, PappaRoti decided to open a franchise shop in Naperville. They also wanted to share as many coffee buns as possible! PappaRoti cafés are not only for people who want to try coffee buns, a world-wide taste phenomenon, but they're also for everyone who enjoys good food.

There's a coffee bun that's sure to hit the spot for anyone who visits a PappaRoti cafe. You can keep things sweet and simple with the traditional Signature Bun, or you can indulge your sweet tooth with luxurious options like the Ferrero Rocher Bun, the Nuts for Nutella Bun, the Cotton Candy Bun, or the Berries Delight Bun. Each bun can be stuffed with delicious ice cream, from chocolate chip to mango, and drizzled with a variety of sauces and jams.

To get your hands on your own coffee bun, look for PappaRoti's Naperville location at 376 Illinois Route 59 #116 near Bed, Bath & Beyond and Hollywood Palms Cinema in early December!

About PappaRoti

Papparoti Foods first established its one-of-a-kind and delectable snack concept in Malaysia in 2003. The brand's success was aided by the great taste of coffee-coated buns, as well as delectable beverages. PappaRoti has over 400 locations around the world, proof of the brand's popularity! From the exciting sensory experience of PappaRoti's extremely successful chain, to its delectable meals and beverages, as well as the delicious taste that has won acclaim, it's certain to be a smash hit in Illinois.

The delicious coffee buns from PappaRoti have received a lot of praise and are now extremely popular in China, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries. While there is no denying that the culinary arts are diverse across nations, it is clear that they have effectively developed a unique and distinctive recipe that appeals to an international audience. PappaRoti, it seems, has done just that. Now the PappaRoti brand is reaching out further to introduce its sweetly flavored and aromatic coffee buns to people all over the world — including Naperville!

Contact Information:

Bahaa Kaddoura

(248) 893-7324

[email protected]

SOURCE PappaRoti