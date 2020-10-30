Worldwide Collaborative Robot Industry to 2025 - New Evolving Application Areas for Collaborative Robots Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market: Focus on Payload, Application Sales Channel, Component, and Industry - Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The collaborative robot industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 30.37% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The global collaborative robot market has gained widespread importance due to the growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency, a continuous decrease in the size of the available workforce, and overcoming the safety concerns for labour working around robots in shared workplaces. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding collaborative robots is propelling their demand, especially in the developing economies.

The collaborative robot market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as payload, sales channel, component, application, and industry. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the collaborative robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are analyzed,including automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining and other. The report also analyzes different applications that include material handling, small parts assembly, CNC machine tending, molding operations, test and inspection, packaging and palletizing, polishing, screw driving, gluing, dispensing, welding, and others. In the payload segment, the market is segmented into different payload types, such as less than 5kg, between 5-9Kg, and more than 9Kg.

The collaborative robot market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.

The key market players in the global collaborative robot market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Universal Robot A/S (Denmark), Aubo Robotics (the U.S.), Yaskawa Motoman. (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Comau SPA (Italy), Denso Robotics, Inc(Japan), Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Precise Automation, Inc. (the U.S.), Productive Robotics, Inc. (the U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and Techman Robot (Taiwan).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global collaborative robot market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global collaborative robot market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global collaborative robot market?

Which application (automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining, and others) of the global collaborative robot market dominated in 2019, and what is the expected scenario by 2025?

What was the revenue generated by the global collaborative robot market by payload, application, and industry in 2019, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2025?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global collaborative robot market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019? What are the estimates by 2025?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019? What are the estimates by 2025? Which are the key players in the global collaborative robot market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do collaborative robot companies foresee in the next five years 2020-2025?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the collaborative robot market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Need for Increasing Operational Efficiency in Manufacturing Organizations

1.2.2 Adoption of New Digital Industrial Technologies Such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT

1.2.3 Declining Prices and Quick Return on Investment

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Reluctance by SMEs Due to High Initial Deployment Cost and Integration with Legacy Current System

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Rise in the Integration of Cobots Over Mobile Platform

1.4.2 New Evolving Application Areas for Collaborative Robots

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Share Analysis and Competitive Benchmarking Quadrant

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis

3.1.1 Product Assortment

3.1.2 Product Pricing Analysis

3.2 Industry Safety Standards

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6 Emerging New Application Areas for Cobot during COVID-19

3.6.1 COVID-19 Testing with Cobots

3.6.2 Disinfecting Purpose

3.7 Level of Human-Industrial Robot Collaboration

4 Global Collaborative Robot Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Payload)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Less Than 5 Kg

5.3 5 Kg-9 Kg

5.4 More Than 9 Kg

6 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Industry)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Electrical, Electronics, and Semiconductors

6.4 Plastic and Polymer

6.5 Pharma and Chemistry

6.6 Food and Beverage

6.7 Aerospace and Defense

6.8 Metal and Machining

6.9 Others

7 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Material Handling

7.3 Small Parts Assembly

7.4 CNC Machine Tending

7.5 Molding Operations

7.6 Test and Inspection

7.7 Packaging and Palletizing

7.8 Polishing

7.9 Screw Driving

7.10 Gluing, Dispensing, and Welding

7.11 Others

8 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Sales Channel)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Direct Selling

8.3 Distributor

8.4 Value-Added Reselling

9 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Component)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 End-of-Arm Tool (EOAT)

9.2.2 Drives

9.2.3 Controllers

9.2.4 Vision and Sensor Systems

9.2.5 Power Systems

9.2.6 Motors

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Software

10 Global Collaborative Robot Market (by Region)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ABB Ltd.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of ABB Ltd in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.1.3 Overall Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 AUBO Robotics

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of AUBO Robotics in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Bosch Rexroth AG

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of Bosch Rexroth AG in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.3.3 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Comau SpA

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of Comau SpA in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.4.3 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Denso Robotics, Inc.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of Denso Robotics, Inc. in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.5.3 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Fanuc Corporation

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of Fanuc Corporation in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.6.3 Overall Financials

11.6.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7 HAHN Group GmbH

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of HAHN Group GmbH in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.7.3 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Kuka AG

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of Kuka AG in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.8.3 Overall Financials

11.8.4 SWOT Analysis

11.9 Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.9.3 SWOT Analysis

11.10 Precise Automation, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of Precise Automation, Inc in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.10.3 SWOT Analysis

11.11 Productive Robotics, Inc.

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of Productive Robotics, Inc in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.11.3 SWOT Analysis

11.12 Seiko Epson Corporation

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of Seiko Epson Corporation in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.12.3 Overall Financials

11.12.4 SWOT Analysis

11.13 Techman Robot Inc.

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Role of Techman Robot Inc. in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.13.3 SWOT Analysis

11.14 Universal Robots A/S

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Role of Universal Robots A/S in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.14.3 SWOT Analysis

11.15 Yaskawa Motoman

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Role of Yaskawa Motoman in Global Collaborative Robot Market

11.15.3 SWOT Analysis

11.16 Other Key Companies

11.16.1 Automata Technologies Limited

11.16.2 Doosan Robotics Inc.

11.16.3 Hanwha Group

11.16.4 MABI Robotic AG

11.16.5 Staubli International AG

11.17 List of Other Key Players

12 Report Scope and Methodology

12.1 Report Scope

12.2 Global Collaborative Robot Market Research Methodology

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8pb7k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

