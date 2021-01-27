Worldwide Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Industry to 205 - Featuring Airbus SE, Crane Company & Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Carbon brakes help stop a moving aircraft by exploiting friction between the rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are durable and resistant against high temperature, thermal shock and mechanical fatigue. Consequently, they are widely preferred over steel brakes in commercial aircraft. The retrofitting of these brakes in certain airplanes models can help decrease fuel consumption and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, improvements in the manufacturing and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, which is expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.



The rising air passenger traffic on account of inflating disposable incomes, increasing business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing international trade, along with the escalating demand for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with carbon brakes, such as long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional brakes.



Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are imposing stringent standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission from the aviation industry, which is influencing the market positively. However, a decline in travel and tourism activities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and suspension of various domestic and international airline services is negatively impacting the market growth. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Crane Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A. and SGL Carbon SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

6.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

6.2 Wide-body Aircraft

6.3 Others

7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Petroleum Pitch

7.2 Polyacrylonitrile

8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Chemical Vapor Infiltration

8.2 Liquid Phase Infiltration

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 OEM

9.2 Aftermarket

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Others

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Others

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Airbus SE

15.3.2 Crane Co.

15.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.4 Meggitt plc

15.3.5 Mersen

15.3.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

15.3.7 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

15.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

15.3.9 Safran S.A.

15.3.10 SGL Carbon SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8eea1



