Worldwide Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Industry to 205 - Featuring Airbus SE, Crane Company & Honeywell International Among Others
Jan 27, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Carbon brakes help stop a moving aircraft by exploiting friction between the rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are durable and resistant against high temperature, thermal shock and mechanical fatigue. Consequently, they are widely preferred over steel brakes in commercial aircraft. The retrofitting of these brakes in certain airplanes models can help decrease fuel consumption and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, improvements in the manufacturing and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, which is expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.
The rising air passenger traffic on account of inflating disposable incomes, increasing business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing international trade, along with the escalating demand for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with carbon brakes, such as long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional brakes.
Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are imposing stringent standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission from the aviation industry, which is influencing the market positively. However, a decline in travel and tourism activities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and suspension of various domestic and international airline services is negatively impacting the market growth. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Crane Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A. and SGL Carbon SE.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
6.1 Narrow-body Aircraft
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wide-body Aircraft
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Petroleum Pitch
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polyacrylonitrile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
8.1 Chemical Vapor Infiltration
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Liquid Phase Infiltration
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 OEM
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Airbus SE
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Crane Co.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Meggitt plc
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Mersen
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Safran S.A.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 SGL Carbon SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
