Worldwide Commercial Auto Insurance Industry to 2030 - Featuring Allianz, Aon and Aviva Among Others

Commercial auto insurance is a policy of physical damage and liability coverage for amounts, situations, and usage not covered by a personal auto insurance policy. In addition, it provides a variety of coverage for cars, trucks, vans and other vehicles used for business purposes.

Generally, large fleets and small businesses usually prefers two major coverage such as physical damage insurance and liability insurance coverage. Bodily injury liability, property damage liability, combined single limit (CSL), medical payments, no-fault or personal injury, uninsured motorist, comprehensive physical damage, and collision are some of the major commercial auto insurance coverage in the market.



There is an increase in number of road accidents and commercial auto insurance provides financial security in the form of medical injury or any other damages to the vehicle owner, which promotes the market growth. In addition, increased usage of commercial vehicles and stringent government guidelines regarding commercial auto insurance drives the market growth. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global commercial auto insurance market.

However, as commercial vehicles are large in size & incur expensive maintenance, insurance premiums for these vehicles are usually higher which hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of technological advancements which helps insurers to accommodate distribution platforms in this existing business model to enhance productivity for providing commercial auto insurance coverage seamlessly at the point-of-purchase. In addition, surge in adoption of commercial auto insurance across emerging economies and rapid digitalization in insurance sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The commercial auto insurance market is segmented into distribution channel, coverage type, vehicle type, and region. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into brokers & agents, direct response, banks, and others. By coverage type, it is bifurcated into third party liability coverage and collision/comprehensive/optional coverage. Vehicle type covered in the study include light goods vehicle and heavy goods vehicle. The light goods vehicle segment is further segregated into new vehicles and used vehicles. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the top commercial auto insurance companies operating in the market such as Allianz, American International Group Inc., Aon plc., Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the commercial auto insurance industry.



