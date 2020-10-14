Worldwide Commercial Building Automation Industry to 2026 - Favorable Government Initiatives for Construction of Green Structures is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Building Automation Market - By Product Type, By Deployment Type, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Commercial Building Automation market will register a CAGR of nearly 4.9% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Commercial Building Automation market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Commercial building automation is the centralized control system that is mechanized and which regulates operations like air conditioning, lightning, heating, ventilation, and various other systems of buildings with the help of building automation technology. Furthermore, the main goal of deploying these commercial building automation systems is proficient functioning of the fitted system of the constructions & structures along with the need for mitigating the operational costs. In addition to this, growing requirement for energy conservation, need for addressing occupant's comfort, and requirement for enhancing the lifespan of utilities will upsurge the market demand over the forthcoming years.



The humongous requirement for power-proficient commercial constructions is anticipated to steer the expansion of commercial building automation industry during the forecast timespan. Apart from this, technological breakthroughs including use of connected things in automation systems of edifices and acceptance of building automation protocols & building codes coupled with growing use of automation systems in structures will boost the market trends.



Furthermore, favorable government initiatives for construction of green structures will embellish the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, huge demand for automating systems in buildings with small & medium size will further aggrandize the scope of the market in the years ahead.



North America Market To Establish Dominant Position Even During Forecast Period



The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is due to mounting need for augmenting energy efficiency along with need for shrinking operating costs in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, strict implementation of building codes by the authorities in these countries will proliferate the regional market expansion over the forecast timeline.



Key players influencing the market growth include Hubbell Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Siemens AG, and Cisco Systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Commercial Building Automation Market , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Commercial Building Automation Market : Snapshot



3. Global Commercial Building Automation Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Commercial Building Automation Market : Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Humongous requirement for power-proficient commercial constructions is anticipated to steer the expansion of commercial building automation will impel the industry growth

3.2.2. Favorable government initiatives for construction of green structures will elevate the market expansion during the upcoming years

3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Product Type

3.3.2. Market attractiveness analysis By End-User

3.3.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Communication technology

3.3.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Deployment Type



4. Global Commercial Building Automation Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market : company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product Type launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Commercial Building Automation Market -Product Type Analysis

5.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market overview: By Product Type

5.1.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market share, By Product Type ,2019 and 2026

5.2. FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS

5.2.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS, , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. FACILITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

5.3.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by FACILITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

5.4.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.5. Security & Access Control Systems

5.5.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by Security & Access Control Systems, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.6. BAS Services

5.6.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by BAS Services, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market by Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Commercial Building Automation Market -End-User Analysis

6.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market overview: By End-User

6.1.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market share, By End-User , 2019 and 2026

6.2. Airports

6.2.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Airports, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Railway

6.3.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Railway, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Office Buildings

6.4.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Office Buildings, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.5. Retail & Public Assembly Buildings

6.5.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Retail & Public Assembly Buildings, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.6. Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

6.6.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Commercial Building Automation Market- Communication technology Analysis

7.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market overview: By Communication technology

7.1.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market share, By Communication technology , 2019 and 2026

7.2. Wireless technologies

7.2.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Wireless technologies , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Wired technologies

7.3.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Wired technologies, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Commercial Building Automation Market- Deployment Type Analysis

8.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market overview: By Deployment Type

8.1.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market share, By Deployment Type, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Cloud

8.2.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By Cloud, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. On-Premise

8.3.1. Global Commercial Building Automation Market By On-Premise, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. ABB Ltd.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Strategy

9.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2. Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Business Strategy

9.2.5. Recent Developments

9.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Business Strategy

9.3.5. Recent Developments

9.4. Ingersoll Rand Plc.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Business Strategy

9.4.5. Recent Developments

9.5. Siemens AG

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Business Strategy

9.5.5. Recent Development

9.6. Hubbell Inc.

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Business Strategy

9.6.5. Recent Development

9.7. Schneider Electric SE

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Business Strategy

9.7.5. Recent Development

9.8. Johnson Controls International plc.

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Business Strategy

9.8.5. Recent Development

9.9. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Business Strategy

9.9.5. Recent Development



