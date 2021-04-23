Worldwide Commercial Telematics Industry to 2026 - Players Include Bridgestone, General Motors and Octo Telematics Among Others

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial telematics market reached a value of US$ 40.3 Billion in 2020. Commercial telematics refers to the technological solution used for long-distance transmission of information in commercial automobiles. It is used for monitoring the location and movement of vehicles through global positioning systems (GPS) and on-board diagnostic systems to track vehicle diagnostics. It is also used for monitoring trailers and non-motorized assets and alerting the fleet manager in case of any unauthorized movement. Apart from this, commercial telematics also offers insurance risk assessment, maintenance insights and safety tracking. Insurance providers use this technology to monitor driver behavior that enables them to determine risk factors and adjust insurance policies accordingly.



Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smart transportation systems is stimulating the growth of the market. Due to the increasing utilization of digital devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, automobile manufacturers are integrating sophisticated connectivity solutions to provide more accurate insights about the vehicles. These solutions also aid in improving vehicle efficiency, facilitating smart routing and tracking, providing on-road assistance and enhancing the driver's overall experience.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of open-source frameworks for commercial telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology-neutral system that is designed to conveniently integrate back-end components and make technical adjustments in commercial vehicles. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to mandate commercial vehicle tracking, along with the development of video-based telematics, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial telematics market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global commercial telematics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, system type, provider type and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Solution

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

V2X Solutions

Others

Services

Professional services

Managed services

Breakup by System Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone Integrated

Breakup by Provider Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AirIQ Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, General Motors Company, Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited. (Michelin), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Octo Telematics, Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial telematics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial telematics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial telematics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

