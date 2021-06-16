Worldwide Commercial UAS Industry - Key Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Significant Growth Opportunities
Jun 16, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial UAS Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market continues to grow globally and was accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) are, and will remain, the main drivers promoting commercial UAS adoption and associated market growth because autonomous flight reduces the need for expensive manpower whereas AI-driven data collection and processing reduces the time it takes to produce results that directly impact decision-making.
Civil aviation authorities have not been able to adapt regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the technological and operational advances that enable commercial UAS operations, and this has been a major restraint to market growth.
In addition, solutions providers are only gradually improving their ability to explain the benefits of drone use, for a wide range of applications areas, to corporate decision-makers.
Research Highlights
This study covers the global commercial UAS market from a platform basis and is segmented by consumer, prosumer, professional, enterprise, industrial, and fixed wing/transitional.
The market is segmented by platform cost because platforms of various costs can conduct similar applications. Six regions are covered: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.
Report highlights include market drivers, restraints, trends, and significant growth opportunities. In addition, several predictions about the market for the next several years are provided.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary - Commercial UAS Market
- Key Highlights of the Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market
- Challenges Faced by the Global Commercial UAS Industry
- The 2020 Commercial UAS Market - Actuals Vs Forecast
- The 2020 Commercial UAS Market - Additional Highlights
- Estimated Global Commercial UAS Market Historic Sales
- Predictions for the Commercial UAS Market During 2021
2. COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth in Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts
3. The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial UAS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
4. Growth Environment & Scope - Commercial UAS Market
- Research Scope
- Commercial UAS Market Segmentation
5. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Commercial UAS Industry
- US-China Trade Issues Impacting the Commercial UAS Market
- Global Geopolitical Tailwinds Should Advance All Autonomous Vehicle Development and Services
6. Global Commercial UAS Revenue and Unit Forecast, 2021 to 2025
- Global Commercial UAS Revenue by Segment, 2021 to 2025
- Global Commercial UAS Unit Sales by Segment, 2021 to 2025
- Global Commercial UAS Platform Revenue by Region in 2020
7. Key Commercial UAS Market Predictions for 2021
- Key 2021 Commercial UAS Market Trends
- Prediction 1: Autonomy Will Drive Market Adoption and Growth
- Prediction 2: Delivery by Drone Will See Increased Demand, and Rather Rapidly
- Prediction 3: An Increase in Swarm Applications
- Prediction 4: DJI Will Lose Market Share but the Percentage Will Be Relatively Small
- Prediction 5: Use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors for Aerial Mapping and Surveying Will Grow Rapidly
8. Commercial UAS Market Outlook by Segment, 2021
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Consumer Drone Segment
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Prosumer Drone Segment
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Professional Drone Segment
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Enterprise Drone Segment
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Industrial Drone Segment
- 2020 Market Snapshot - Fixed Wing/Transitional Drone Segment
- 2020-2025 Forecast for the Commercial UAS Market
- 2021-2025 Forecast - Commercial Platform Demand by Segment
- 2020-2025 Forecast - Commercial Platform Demand by Region
- Commercial UAS OEMs - Companies to Watch
9. Regional Predictions 2021
- 2021 Predictions - North America
- 2021 Predictions - South America
- 2021 Predictions - Europe
- 2021 Predictions - The Middle East
- 2021 Predictions - Africa
- 2021 Predictions - APAC
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial UAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Software and Hardware that Improves Autonomous Flight and Data Processing, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Drones for Delivering Consumer Goods and Food, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Last-inch Drone Solutions to Enable B2C Drone Deliveries, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: Synergistic Partnerships and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming for Comprehensive Robotics Solutions, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 5: Technologies for All Weather Operations, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 6: Providing Drone Hardware and Software that Enable Highly Accurate Inspections
11. Key Conclusions
- Key Takeaways
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
12. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why this Publisher, Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2phic
