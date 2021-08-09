Worldwide Contact Center as a Service Industry to 2028 - Featuring Genesys, SAP and Unify Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Enterprise Size (Large, SME), by End Use (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare), by Service, by Solution, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact center as a service market size is expected to reach USD 10.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028. The promising future growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need of businesses to enhance customer experience. To rise above the competition, businesses across the globe place high importance on maintaining a quality customer experience by offering timely and accurate feedback to their consumers.



Businesses have started realizing the value of having a cloud-based customer contact center solution. The Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) industry is expected to witness significant growth from opportunities created by the migration of the global workforce to the cloud. According to a Microsoft study, around 66% of businesses globally are using at least three communication channels to effectively connect with brands.



The increasing competition in the contact center industry to retain customers is expected to fuel the adoption of CCaaS. These cloud-based services offer solutions and tools that would support representatives while dealing with their customers. Moreover, these services help representatives in offering real-time assistance and eventually boost their customer handling skills.



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The use of CCaaS has allowed organizations to embrace remote working models and continue business operations despite the varying degrees of movement restrictions put in place by regional and national governing bodies. However, the increasing concerns of data security are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, CCaaS solutions handle huge data volumes and critical financial data of consumers, which could be at risk of malicious attacks.



North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is likely to retain the leading position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast years owing to the rapid industrial expansion and development in emerging economies of the region, such as China and India.



Contact Center As A Service Market Report Highlights

The customer collaboration solution segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising focus of businesses on offering enhanced customer satisfaction by solving their issues and promptly attending their calls

The managed services segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The increasing need for monitoring IT operations, data backup & recovery, help desk support, and security is expected to drive the demand for managed services

The consumer goods & retail end-use segment is expected to provide promising growth opportunities to the market

The increasing usage of online channels for purchasing consumer goods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demand for CCaaS in the consumer goods & retail industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Contact Center as a Service Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Contact Center as a Service Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Contact Center as a Service Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing need to improve customer experience

3.4.1.2 Reduction in operational costs post CCaaS adoption

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Increasing concerns of data security issues

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Contact Center as a Service Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Contact Center as a Service Market - Key Company Ranking/Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

3.8 Contact Center as a Service Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Contact Center as a Service Solution Outlook

4.1 Contact Center as a Service Market Share By Solution, 2020

4.2 Automatic Call Distribution

4.2.1 Automatic call distribution contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.3 Call Recording

4.3.1 Call recording contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.4 Computer Telephony Integration

4.4.1 Computer telephony integration contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.5 Customer Collaboration

4.5.1 Customer collaboration contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.6 Dialer

4.6.1 Dialer contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.7 Interactive Voice Response

4.7.1 Interactive voice response contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.8 Reporting & Analytics

4.8.1 Reporting & analytics contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.9 Workforce Optimization

4.9.1 Workforce optimization contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028

4.10 Others

4.10.1 Others contact center as a service market, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 5 Contact Center as a Service Service Outlook

5.1 Contact Center as a Service Market Share By Service, 2020

5.2 Integration & Deployment

5.2.1 Contact center as a integration & deployment service market, 2016 - 2028

5.3 Support & Maintenance

5.3.1 Contact center as a support & maintenance service market, 2016 - 2028

5.4 Training & Consulting

5.4.1 Contact center as a training & consulting service market, 2016 - 2028

5.5 Managed Services

5.5.1 Contact center as a managed services market, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 6 Contact Center as a Service Enterprise Size Outlook

6.1 Contact Center as a Service Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2020

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Contact center as a service market in large enterprises, 2016 - 2028

6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.1 Contact center as a service market in small & medium enterprises, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 7 Contact Center as a Service End-use Outlook

7.1 Contact Center as a Service Market Share By End Use, 2020

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 Contact center as a service market in BFSI, 2016 - 2028

7.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

7.3.1 Contact center as a service market in consumer goods & retail, 2016 - 2028

7.4 Government

7.4.1 Contact center as a service market in government, 2016 - 2028

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Contact center as a service market in healthcare, 2016 - 2028

7.6 IT & Telecom

7.6.1 Contact center as a service market in IT & telecom, 2016 - 2028

7.7 Travel & Hospitality

7.7.1 Contact center as a service market in travel & hospitality, 2016 - 2028

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Contact center as a service market in other end use, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 8 Contact Center as a Service Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.3 Company Market Positioning Analysis

9.4 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

9.5 Company Geographical Presence



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Avaya, Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 Enghouse Interactive, Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.5 Five9, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

10.6 Genesys

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic initiatives

10.7 Microsoft Corporation

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.8 NICE inContact

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.8.4 Strategic initiatives

10.9 SAP SE

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic initiatives

10.10 Unify, Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic initiatives

