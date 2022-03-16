Worldwide Continuous Manufacturing Industry to 2035 - Key Future Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Manufacturing Market: Distribution by Purpose of Manufacturing, Scale of Operation, Type of Drug Molecule, Type of Continuous Manufacturing Related Service Offered, Type of Dosage Form Offered, Installed Capacity and Geographical Regions, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for companies with capabilities in continuous manufacturing (both innovator companies with in-house expertise and contract manufacturers). It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Over time, advances in manufacturing technologies have prompted pharmaceutical companies to shift from the traditional multi-step, batch manufacturing processes to faster and relatively efficient continuous manufacturing. Continuous manufacturing, also known as continuous flow chemistry, is an advanced manufacturing technology, which drives operations in a continuous manner (247) in one facility, without hold times.

The concept was first described in the 1700s, for the production of pig iron in blast furnaces. Since then, the technique has been adopted by various industries, including automotive, food and beverage, oil refining, chemicals, pulp and paper, electronics, metal smelting, steel making, and waste-water treatment industries. In recent years, continuous manufacturing has gained traction in the biopharmaceutical industry as well, having captured the attention of big pharma players, as well as leading contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the pharmaceutical industry to shift to continuous manufacturing to scale up processing. The continuous manufacturing technology offers several benefits, including reduction in manufacturing cost (by 15-30%), manpower (by 50-70%) and power consumption (by 40%), lesser product deviation (by 50%), smaller footprint (by 50-70%) and faster scale up. Specifically, for biologics, continuous manufacturing, through upstream perfusion, is already a well-established method.

In fact, more than 20 biologics manufactured using this approach have been approved by the FDA. Moreover, continuous processing technology presents a versatile and beneficial manufacturing approach for oral solid dosage (OSD) forms and small molecules as well. In the last few years, many orally administrable drugs, including TRIKAFTA (Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 2019), DAURISMOT (Pfizer, 2018), SYMDEKO (Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 2018), VERZENIO (Eli Lilly, 2017), PREZISTA (Johnson & Johnson, 2016) and ORKAMBI (Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 2015) manufactured using the continuous technique, have been approved by the FDA.



Presently, several technology providers / equipment suppliers are engaged in offering the necessary technologies and equipment for continuous manufacturing; these include continuous flow reactors (plug flow reactors, continuous stirred tank reactors (CSTR) and microreactors), continuous granulators, continuous coaters, continuous mixers / blenders, continuous chromatography equipment, continuous dryers and process analytical technologies (PAT).

Additionally, many companies have made heavy investments in order to install this technology and expand their facilities and capabilities. Innovators in this field have received significant support in the form of grants from various administering institutes and incentives from key regulatory agencies as well. It is also important to highlight that, despite the ongoing efforts, the adoption of this technology is fraught with some challenges, including cost of equipment, process development restrictions, manufacturing of a new facility and maintenance of the equipment. However, owing to the rising interest of investors and technological advancements, we are led to believe that the opportunity for technology developers and manufacturers / users engaged in this domain is likely to grow in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players providing in the continuous manufacturing services?

In which regions are the majority of continuous manufacturers located?

What is the installed, global capacity for continuous manufacturing?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in providing continuous manufacturing services?

Who are the other key stakeholders (modular facility providers and technology / equipment developers) in this domain?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How has the patent landscape evolved over the last several years?

Which research institutes have received relatively more grants for projects related to continuous manufacturing?

Which organizations have taken significant in-house initiatives in the field of continuous manufacturing?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA: PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.3. Service Portfolio

5.2.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

5.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Cambrex

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Financial Information

5.3.4. Service Portfolio

5.3.5. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

5.3.6. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Patheon (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Financial Information

5.4.3. Service Portfolio

5.4.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

5.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. SK Pharmteco

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Service Portfolio

5.5.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

5.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Colorcon

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Service Portfolio

5.6.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

5.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



6. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE: PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Service

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Service Portfolio

6.2.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Almac Group

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellenceT

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Information

6.4.3. Service Portfolio

6.4.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. CordonPharma

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Service Portfolio

6.5.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. GEA Group

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Financial Information

6.6.3. Service portfolio

6.6.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.6.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Glatt Group

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Service Portfolio

6.7.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Hovione

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Service Portfolio

6.8.3. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Lonza

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Financial Information

6.9.3. Service Portfolio

6.9.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

6.9.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. COMPANIES WITH EXPERTISE IN CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ACG Group

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Information

7.2.3. Service Portfolio

7.2.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

7.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Aurobindo Pharma

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Financial Information

7.3.3. Service Portfolio

7.3.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

7.3.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Kaneka

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Information

7.4.3. Service Portfolio

7.4.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

7.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. WuXi AppTec

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Information

7.5.3. Service Portfolio

7.5.4. Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities and Facilities

7.5.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



9. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



10. RECENT EXPANSIONS



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS



12. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS



13. PATENT ANALYSIS



14. INITIATIVES OF COMPANIES WITH IN-HOUSE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES



15. CASE STUDY: MODULAR FACILITIES IN PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

16. CASE STUDY: TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT PROVIDERS

17. CASE STUDY: ROADMAP FOR THE ADOPTION OF CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



18. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



19. CONCLUSION



20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



21. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



22. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



