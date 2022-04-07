Worldwide Contraceptives Industry to 2028 - Featuring Mankind Pharma, Pfizer and Mithra Pharmaceuticals Among Others

Apr 07, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contraceptives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global contraceptives market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global contraceptives market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2018 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global contraceptives market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global contraceptives market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global contraceptives market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global contraceptives market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global contraceptives market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global contraceptives market. Key players operating in the global contraceptives market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global contraceptives market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Contraceptives Market Report
- What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global contraceptives market?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global contraceptives market between 2017 and 2028?
- What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global contraceptives market?
- Will North America to be the most profitable market for contraceptives devices providers?
- Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global contraceptives market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global contraceptives market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Contraceptives Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Key Market Indicators
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.4.1. Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Opportunity
4.5. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.6. Global Contraceptives Market - Global Supply Demand Scenario
4.7. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Market Outlook
5. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product
5.1. Introduction & Definition
5.2. Key Findings / Developments
5.3. Key Trends
5.4. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2028
5.4.1. Contraceptives Drugs
5.4.1.1. Oral Contraceptives
5.4.1.1.1. Combined Contraceptives
5.4.1.1.2. Mini-pills
5.4.1.2. Contraceptive Injectable
5.4.1.3. Topical Contraceptive Patch
5.4.2. Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.1. Male Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.2. Female Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.2.1. Female Condoms
5.4.2.2.2. Contraceptive Diaphragms
5.4.2.2.3. Contraceptive Sponges
5.4.2.2.4. Contraceptive Vaginal Rings
5.4.2.2.5. Intrauterine Devices
5.4.2.2.6. Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants
5.4.2.2.7. Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices
5.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product
6. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Key Trends
6.4. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2028
6.4.1. Hospital Pharmacy
6.4.1.1. Public
6.4.1.2. Private
6.4.2. Independent Pharmacy
6.4.3. Online Platform
6.4.4. Clinics
6.4.5. Others
6.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel
7. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Policies and Regulations
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Region
7.3.1. North America
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.3. Asia Pacific
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.5. Middle East and Africa
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Country/Region
8. North America Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast
9. Europe Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Asia Pacific Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Latin America Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East and Africa Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
13.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.3.1.1. Overview
13.3.1.2. Financials
13.3.1.3. Recent Developments
13.3.1.4. Strategy
13.3.2. Cipla, Inc.
13.3.2.1. Overview
13.3.2.2. Financials
13.3.2.3. Recent Developments
13.3.2.4. Strategy
13.3.3. Allergan plc
13.3.3.1. Overview
13.3.3.2. Financials
13.3.3.3. Recent Developments
13.3.3.4. Strategy
13.3.4. Bayer AG
13.3.4.1. Overview
13.3.4.2. Financials
13.3.4.3. Recent Developments
13.3.4.4. Strategy
13.3.5. HLL Lifecare Limited
13.3.5.1. Overview
13.3.5.2. Financials
13.3.5.3. Recent Developments
13.3.5.4. Strategy
13.3.6. Mankind Pharma
13.3.6.1. Overview
13.3.6.2. Financials
13.3.6.3. Recent Developments
13.3.6.4. Strategy
13.3.7. Pfizer, Inc.
13.3.7.1. Overview
13.3.7.2. Financials
13.3.7.3. Recent Developments
13.3.7.4. Strategy
13.3.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.3.8.1. Overview
13.3.8.2. Financials
13.3.8.3. Recent Developments
13.3.8.4. Strategy
13.3.9. Mithra Pharmaceuticals
13.3.9.1. Overview
13.3.9.2. Financials
13.3.9.3. Recent Developments
13.3.9.4. Strategy
13.3.10. Janssen Pharmaceutical Company
13.3.10.1. Overview
13.3.10.2. Financials
13.3.10.3. Recent Developments
13.3.10.4. Strategy
13.3.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
13.3.11.1. Overview
13.3.11.2. Financials
13.3.11.3. Recent Developments
13.3.11.4. Strategy
