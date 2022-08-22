Worldwide Contract Packaging Industry to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Advanced Packaging Solutions is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

When it comes to packaging, contract packaging can be beneficial for many companies. Outsourcing to a third-party company can save a company money until production levels are reached, or until capital expenditures can be approved. Outsourcing can also help a company with their display.

A contract packaging company is able to meet the packaging regulations and guidelines of industry. A contract packager understand the FDA and the regulations surrounding packaging, and they know how to properly use child-safe caps and other components.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand from e-commerce industry and increasing adoption of advanced packaging solution by manufacturing industries are projected to propel contract packaging market. According to the Office for National Statistics (UK), over 70% of the UK population prefer online shopping.

Additionally, most of the small vendors in the European region selling through e-commerce lacks in-house packaging and are bound to prefer contract packaging solutions. Moreover, the market is also driven by increasing focus of company on outsourcing their noncore operation to gain a competitive advantage.

On the other hand, competition from in-house packaging and strict regulation regarding packaging solution are major factors expected to restrict the market growth.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global contract packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
  • It profiles key players in the global contract packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions, Pharma Tech Industries, Reed-Lane Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Jones Packaging Inc., Stamar Packaging, Budelpack Poortvliet BV, and Complete Co-Packing Services Ltd
  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
  • The global contract packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global contract packaging market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives
  • Assumptions
  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description
  • Market Definition and Scope
  • Executive Summary
  • Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By PACKAGING
  • Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By END-USER
  • Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By REGION
  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics
  • Growing demand from e-commerce industry
  • Competition from in-house packaging
  • Growing adoption of innovative and smart packaging solution
  • Impact Analysis
  • Key Highlights
  • Regulatory Scenario
  • Product launch/Approvals
  • PEST Analysis
  • PORTER's Analysis
  • Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Contract Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology
  • Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
  • Economic Impact

5. Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction
  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
  • Segment Trends
  • Primary
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Secondary
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Tertiary
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Contract Packaging Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction
  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
  • Segment Trends
  • Food
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
  • Beverage
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
  • Household and Personal Care
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
  • Other End-user Industries
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Contract Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction
  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030
  • Country Trends
  • North America
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Europe
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Asia Pacific
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Latin America
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Rest of World
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Aaron Thomas Company
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Developments
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Multipack Solutions
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Pharma Tech Industries
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Reed-Lane Inc.
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Sharp Packaging Services
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • UNICEP Packaging
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Green Packaging Asia
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Jones Packaging Inc.
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Stamar Packaging
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Others
  • Company Highlights
  • Product Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategies
  • Analyst Views

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaw4jx

