Worldwide Cosmetic Preservatives Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Chemipol and Clariant Among Others

Cosmetic preservatives refer to various ingredients that are specifically added to inhibit the development of microorganisms and contamination during the formulation, shipment, storage or use of the cosmetic product. They preserve the formula and ensure the durability and stability of the product upon getting exposed to oxygen and moisture. Some of the commonly available cosmetic preservatives include natural variants, such as oil extracts from curry leaves, cinnamon and clove bud, and synthetic variants, including parabens, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, phenoxyethanol and isothiazolinones, etc. They are usually added to personal care products, such as face masks, lotions, sunscreens, scrubs, hair conditioners, face powders, soaps, etc.



The increasing preference for personalized cosmetic products, along with the rising levels of beauty consciousness among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the water and oil content, cosmetic products can easily get contaminated by fungi and bacteria. Cosmetic preservatives are usually added as antioxidants, antimicrobials and stabilizers to prevent skin infections and other problems, thereby creating a positive impact on the product demand. Various product innovations, such as the utilization of phenol derivatives as an effective alternative to parabens, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing cosmetics with improved shelf-life and organic preservatives to minimize the risks of contamination. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing expenditure capacities of consumers and the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of cosmetic preservatives, are projected to drive the market further.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akema Fine Chemicals, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Chemipol, Clariant AG, Lonza Group AG, Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Symrise AG, Dow Inc., etc.



