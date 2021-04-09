Worldwide CubeSat Industry to 2027 - by Size, Application, End-user and Subsystem

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CubeSat Market by Size, Application, End User and Subsystem: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CubeSats are miniaturized satellites that are quite simple to design, develop, and launch as compared with the traditional satellites. CubeSats can be designed as single units (1U), double units (2U), four units (4U), or others by including different units or U. CubeSats have tremendously revolutionized space exploration by proving an efficient solution for the economical launches into space and in conducting various technology demonstrations, SCIENTIFIC researches, earth exploration, and other missions.

CubeSats are exceedingly used by commercial businesses, government & military, and non-profit organizations. Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites and rising demand for CubeSats from several commercial applications are anticipated to drive the global CubeSats market during the forecast period. However, the limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation and stringent government regulations are anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast years.



The market segmentation is based on size, application, end-user, subsystem, and region. The size segment is further divided as 0.25U to 1U, 1 to 3U, 3U to 6U, 6U to 12U, and 12U and above. Based on application, the market is segmented into earth observation & trafficmonitoring, science & technology, and education, space observation, communication, and others. Government & military, commercial, and non-profit organizations are covered on the basis of end-user. Depending on the subsystem, the market is bifurcated into payloads, structures, electrical power systems, command & data handling, propulsion systems, attitude determination & control systems, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competitive analysis and profiles of the major CubeSat market players include Planet Labs Inc., GomSpace, AAC Clyde Space, Endurosat, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., Space Inventor, Pumpkin Space Systems, and CU Aerospace, L.L.C.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global CubeSats market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites

3.5.1.2. Rising demand for Cubesats from several commercial applications

3.5.1.3. New application areas for CubeSats

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation

3.5.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Developments of the technologies to enhance cubesat capabilities

3.5.3.2. Increase in demand for space data

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak

3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections

3.6.4. Impact on Cubesat Industry



CHAPTER 4: CUBESAT MARKET, BY SIZE

4.1. Overview

4.2.0.25U to 1U

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3.1 to 3U

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4.3U to 6U

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5.6U to 12U

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6.12U and Above

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CUBESAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Earth Observation & Traffic Monitoring

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Science & Technology, and Education

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Space Observation

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Communication

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CUBESAT MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Government & Military

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Non-profit Organizations

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL CUBESAT MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM

7.1. Overview

7.2. Payloads

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Structures

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Electrical Power Systems

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Command & Data Handling

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. Propulsion Systems

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. Attitude Determination & Control Systems

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis by country-no grapgh in excel for others



CHAPTER 8: CUBESAT MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Planet Labs Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. GomSpace

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. AAC Clyde Space

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Business performance

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. ENDUROSAT

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. TYVAK NANO-SATELLITE SYSTEMS, INC.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Subsidiary of AIRBUS S. A. S.)

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business performance

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Innovative Solutions In Space B. V.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. SPACE Inventor

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. PUMPKIN SPACE SYSTEMS

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. CU Aerospace, L. L. C.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments



