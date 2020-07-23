Worldwide Custody Services Industry to 2030 - Benchmark Performance Against key Competitors
Jul 23, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custody Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Custody Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Custody services market.
The global custody services market reached a value of nearly $30.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $30.7 billion in 2019 to $27.0 billion in 2020 at a rate of -12.2%.
The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 ad reach $34.6 billion in 2023.
The report covers the following chapters:
- Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
- Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
- Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives a brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type.
- Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the custody services market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.
- Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the custody services market supply chain.
- Product Analysis - The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.
- Customer Information- This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global custody services market.
- Trends And Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global custody services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
- Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the custody services market.
- Global Market Size And Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
- Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
- Market Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.
- Regional Market Size And Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).
- Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global custody services market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.
- Conclusions And Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on the findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for custody service providers in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.
- Appendix - This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.
Markets Covered:
The global custody services market is segmented into:
- By Type: Equity; Fixed Income; Alternative Assets and Others
Companies Mentioned: State Street Corporation; Bank of New York Mellon Corporation; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Northern Trust Corporation; BNP Paribas S.A.
Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria
Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time-series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Executive Summary:
This report describes and evaluates the global custody services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in income and personal savings, economic growth, market liberalization, and digitization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high competition, rising cyber risk, and stringent regulations. Going forward, an increase in cryptocurrencies is increasing demand for crypto-custody service; increasing wealth of high net worth individuals, aging population, and rising demand for alternative investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the custody services market in the future include risk of loss through custodian error or poor performance, and the impact of COVID-19.
The custody services market is segmented by type into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others. The equity market was the largest segment of the custody services market segmented by type, accounting for 56.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the alternative assets and others segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the custody services market, at a CAGR of 8.7%.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced custody service providers to remodel and adapt their business plans and highlight resilience to their investors and clients. For a company operating in the custody services market, investor money flows and returns are dependent on corporate responses to crisis management decisions. Companies who publicly protected their employees and secured their supply chain experienced higher institutional money flows and less negative returns. Further, firms that repurposed their operations to provide in-demand solutions to the pandemic experienced a significant positive impact on returns.
North America was the largest region in the global custody services market, accounting for 52.0% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the custody services market will be Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.4% and 3.2% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.6% and 1.5% respectively.
The custody services market is highly concentrated, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.97% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include State Street Corporation, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northern Trust Corporation and BNP Paribas S.A.
The top opportunities in the custody services market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income market segment, which will gain $1.92 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The custody services market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.2 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for custody services market include investing in blockchain technology, restructuring to gain market share inorganically and remain competitive, investing in data management tools such as cloud computing to provide a seamless service, investing in cyber, and investing in robotic process automation (RPA) to increase efficiencies. Player-adopted strategies in the custody services market include expanding services in other geographies, enhancing custody services through connected services, enhancing business capabilities through collaborations and partnerships, providing custody and brokerage services for clients globally via contracts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Custody Services Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
7. Custody Services Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Segmentation By Type
7.1.1. Equity
7.1.2. Fixed Income
7.1.3. Alternative Assets and Others
8. Custody Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers
8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers
8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers
8.1.4. Human Resources
8.2. Custody Service Providers
8.3. Other Service Providers
8.4. End-Users
9. Custody Services Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples
10. Custody Services Market Customer Information
10.1. Technological Advances Can Impact Financial Services
10.2. Asset Managers Are Dissatisfied By The Digital Capabilities Provided By The Service Providers
10.3. Cyber Threat To Digital Custodian Companies
11. Custody Services Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Implementation Of Blockchain Technology
11.2. Investments In Distributed Ledger Technology
11.3. Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activity
11.4. Data Management
11.5. Investments In Cybersecurity
11.6. Increased Investment In Robotic Process Automation
12. COVID Impact On Custody Services Market
12.1. Reactions Of Top Companies In The Custody Services Market
12.1.1. State Street Helps Central Banks Assess The Economic Impact of COVID-19
12.1.2. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (BNY Mellon) Initiatives
12.1.3. Northern Trust Corporation's Relief Efforts
13. Global Custody Services Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
14. Custody Services Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Custody Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Custody Services Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global Custody Services Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.1.1. Fixed Income
15.1.2. Equity
15.1.3. Alternative assets And Others
16. Global Custody Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Custody Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Custody Services Market Expenditure, Global
17. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market
17.1. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market Overview
17.1.1. Region Information
17.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
17.1.3. Market Information
17.1.4. Background Information
17.1.5. Government Initiatives
17.1.6. Regulations
17.1.7. Major Associations
17.1.8. Taxes Levied
17.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure
17.1.10. Investments
17.1.11. Major Companies
17.2. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.3. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.4. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.5. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
17.6. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
17.7. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
17.8. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market Metrics
17.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Asia-Pacific Major Countries
17.9. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
17.10. Australia Custody Services Market
17.11. Australia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.12. Australia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.13. Australia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.14. China Custody Services Market
17.15. China Custody Services Market Overview
17.15.1. Country Information
17.15.2. Impact Of COVID-19
17.15.3. Market Information
17.15.4. Background Information
17.15.5. Government Initiatives
17.15.6. Regulations
17.15.7. Regulatory Bodies
17.15.8. Major Associations
17.15.9. Taxes Levied
17.15.10. Corporate Tax Structure
17.15.11. Investments
17.15.12. Major Companies
17.16. China Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.17. China Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.18. China Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.19. Hong Kong Custody Services Market
17.20. Hong Kong Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.21. Hong Kong Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.22. India Custody Services Market
17.23. India Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.24. India Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.25. India Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.26. Indonesia Custody Services Market
17.27. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.28. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.29. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.30. Japan Custody Services Market
17.31. Japan Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.32. Japan Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.33. Japan Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.34. Malaysia Custody Services Market
17.35. Malaysia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.36. Malaysia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.37. New Zealand Custody Services Market
17.38. New Zealand Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.39. New Zealand Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.40. Philippines Custody Services Market
17.41. Philippines Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.42. Philippines Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.43. Singapore Custody Services Market
17.44. Singapore Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.45. Singapore Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.46. South Korea Custody Services Market
17.47. South Korea Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.48. South Korea Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.49. South Korea Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.50. Thailand Custody Services Market
17.51. Thailand Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.52. Thailand Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
17.53. Vietnam Custody Services Market
17.54. Vietnam Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
17.55. Vietnam Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18. Western Europe Custody Services Market
18.1. Western Europe Custody Services Market Overview
18.1.1. Region Information
18.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
18.1.3. Market Information
18.1.4. Background Information
18.1.5. Government Initiatives
18.1.6. Regulations
18.1.7. Regulatory Bodies
18.1.8. Major Associations
18.1.9. Taxes Levied
18.1.10. Corporate Tax Structure
18.1.11. Investments
18.1.12. Major Companies
18.2. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.3. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.4. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.5. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($8 Billion)
18.6. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
18.7. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
18.8. Western Europe Custody Services Market Metrics
18.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Western Europe Major Countries
18.9. Western Europe Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
18.10. Austria Custody Services Market
18.11. Austria Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.12. Austria Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.13. Belgium Custody Services Market
18.14. Belgium Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.15. Belgium Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.16. Denmark Custody Services Market
18.17. Denmark Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.18. Denmark Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.19. Finland Custody Services Market
18.20. Finland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.21. Finland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.22. France Custody Services Market
18.23. France Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.24. France Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.25. France Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.26. Germany Custody Services Market
18.27. Germany Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.28. Germany Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.29. Germany Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.30. Ireland Custody Services Market
18.31. Ireland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.32. Ireland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.33. Italy Custody Services Market
18.34. Italy Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.35. Italy Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.36. Netherlands Custody Services Market
18.37. Netherlands Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.38. Netherlands Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.39. Norway Custody Services Market
18.40. Norway Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.41. Norway Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.42. Portugal Custody Services Market
18.43. Portugal Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.44. Portugal Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.45. Spain Custody Services Market
18.46. Spain Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.47. Spain Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.48. Spain Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.49. Sweden Custody Services Market
18.50. Sweden Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.51. Sweden Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.52. Switzerland Custody Services Market
18.53. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.54. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.55. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.56. UK Custody Services Market
18.57. UK Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
18.58. UK Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
18.59. UK Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
19. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market
19.1. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market Overview
19.1.1. Region Information
19.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
19.1.3. Market Information
19.1.4. Background Information
19.1.5. Regulations
19.1.6. Regulatory Bodies
19.1.7. Major Associations
19.1.8. Corporate Tax Structure
19.1.9. Investments
19.1.10. Major Companies
19.2. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
19.3. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
19.4. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
19.5. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
19.6. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
19.7. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
19.8. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market Metrics
19.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Eastern Europe Major Countries
19.9. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
19.10. Czech Republic Custody Services Market
19.11. Czech Republic Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
19.12. Czech Republic Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
19.13. Poland Custody Services Market
19.14. Poland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
19.15. Poland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
19.16. Romania Custody Services Market
19.17. Romania Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
19.18. Romania Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
19.19. Russia Custody Services Market
19.20. Russia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
19.21. Russia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
19.22. Russia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
20. North America Custody Services Market
20.1. North America Custody Services Market Overview
20.1.1. Region Information
20.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
20.1.3. Market Information
20.1.4. Background Information
20.1.5. Regulations
20.1.6. Regulatory Bodies
20.1.7. Major Associations
20.1.8. Taxes Levied
20.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure
20.1.10. Investments
20.1.11. Major Companies
20.2. North America Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
20.3. North America Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
20.4. North America Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
20.5. North America Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
20.6. North America Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
20.7. North America Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
20.8. North America Custody Services Market Metrics
20.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, North America Major Countries
20.9. North America Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
20.10. Canada Custody Services Market
20.11. Canada Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
20.12. Canada Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
20.13. Mexico Custody Services Market
20.14. Mexico Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
20.15. Mexico Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
20.16. USA Custody Services Market
20.17. USA Custody Services Market Overview
20.17.1. Country Information
20.17.2. Impact Of COVID-19
20.17.3. Market Information
20.17.4. Background Information
20.17.5. Regulations
20.17.6. Regulatory Bodies
20.17.7. Major Associations
20.17.8. Taxes Levied
20.17.9. Corporate Tax Structure
20.17.10. Investments
20.17.11. Major Companies
20.18. USA Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
20.19. USA Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
20.20. USA Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
21. South America Custody Services Market
21.1. South America Custody Services Market Overview
21.1.1. Region Information
21.1.2. Impact of COVID-19
21.1.3. Market Information
21.1.4. Background Information
21.1.5. Government Initiatives
21.1.6. Regulations
21.1.7. Regulatory Bodies
21.1.8. Major Associations
21.1.9. Taxes Levied
21.1.10. Corporate Tax Structure
21.1.11. Investments
21.1.12. Major Companies
21.2. South America Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.3. South America Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.4. South America Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
21.5. South America Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
21.6. South America Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
21.7. South America Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
21.8. South America Custody Services Market Metrics
21.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, South America Major Countries
21.9. South America Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
21.10. Argentina Custody Services Market
21.11. Argentina Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.12. Argentina Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.13. Brazil Custody Services Market
21.14. Brazil Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.15. Brazil Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.16. Brazil Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
21.17. Chile Custody Services Market
21.18. Chile Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.19. Chile Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.20. Colombia Custody Services Market
21.21. Colombia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.22. Colombia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.23. Peru Custody Services Market
21.24. Peru Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.25. Peru Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
21.26. Venezuela Custody Services Market
21.27. Venezuela Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
21.28. Venezuela Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
22. Middle East Custody Services Market
22.1. Middle East Custody Services Market Overview
22.1.1. Region Information
22.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
22.1.3. Market Information
22.1.4. Background Information
22.1.5. Regulations
22.1.6. Regulatory Bodies
22.1.7. Major Associations
22.1.8. Taxes Levied
22.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure
22.1.10. Investments
22.1.11. Major Companies
22.2. Middle East Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
22.3. Middle East Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Middle East Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
22.5. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
22.6. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
22.7. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
22.8. Middle East Custody Services Market Metrics
22.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Middle East Major Countries
22.9. Middle East Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
22.10. Israel Custody Services Market
22.11. Israel Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
22.12. Israel Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
22.13. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market
22.14. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
22.15. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
22.16. Turkey Custody Services Market
22.17. Turkey Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
22.18. Turkey Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
22.19. UAE Custody Services Market
22.20. UAE Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
22.21. UAE Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
23. Africa Custody Services Market
23.1. Africa Custody Services Market Overview
23.1.1. Region Information
23.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19
23.1.3. Market Information
23.1.4. Background Information
23.1.5. Regulations
23.1.6. Regulatory Bodies
23.1.7. Major Associations
23.1.8. Taxes Levied
23.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure
23.1.10. Investments
23.1.11. Major Companies
23.2. Africa Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
23.3. Africa Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Africa Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
23.5. Africa Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
23.6. Africa Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
23.7. Africa Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
23.8. Africa Custody Services Market Metrics
23.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Africa Major Countries
23.9. Africa Custody Services Market: Country Analysis
23.10. Egypt Custody Services Market
23.11. Egypt Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
23.12. Egypt Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
23.13. Nigeria Custody Services Market
23.14. Nigeria Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
23.15. Nigeria Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
23.16. South Africa Custody Services Market
23.17. South Africa Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
23.18. South Africa Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
24. Global Custody Services Market Competitive Landscape
24.1. Company Profiles
24.2. State Street Corporation
24.2.1. Company Overview
24.2.2. Products And Services
24.2.3. Business Strategy
24.2.4. Financial Overview
24.3. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
24.3.1. Company Overview
24.3.2. Products And Services
24.3.3. Business Strategy
24.3.4. Financial overview
24.4. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
24.4.1. Company Overview
24.4.2. Products And Services
24.4.3. Business Strategy
24.4.4. Financial Overview
24.5. Northern Trust Corporation
24.5.1. Company Overview
24.5.2. Products And Services
24.5.3. Business Strategy
24.5.4. Financial Overview
24.6. BNP Paribas S.A.
24.6.1. Company Overview
24.6.2. Products And Services
24.6.3. Business Strategy
24.6.4. Financial Overview
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Custody Services Market
25.1. Genesis Capital acquired digital custodian Vo1t
25.2. Crdit Agricole and Santander acquired CACEIS and Santander Securities Services (S3)
25.3. MMC acquired Aegis Limited and Custodial Services Limited from ASB
25.4. Coinbase acquired Xapo's custody business for USD 55 billion
26. Recommendations
26.1. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
26.2. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
26.3. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies
26.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
26.3.2. Competitor Strategies
27. Appendix
27.1. Market Data Sources
27.2. Research Methodology
27.3. Currencies
27.4. Research Inquiries
27.5. About the Publisher
27.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Absa Group Limited
- Aljazira Capital
- Altree Custody Services
- Arqaam Capital
- Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA Securities)
- Bank of China
- Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
- Barclays
- Blackrock Inc- Brazil
- BNP Paribas S.A.
- Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL), AFP Integra S.A., Banco BICE
- Brown Brothers Harriman
- BTG Pactual
- CACEIS
- Cecabank
- Citigroup Inc.
- Clearstream
- Commerzbank
- Credit Suisse
- Deposito Centralizado de Valores de Colombia Deceval S.A
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Dolfin
- Euroclear
- Gazprombank
- General Mills, Inc
- HC Securities & Investment
- HSBC Holdings plc
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Infinitium
- ING Bank lski S.A.
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- JP Morgan Chase & Co.
- KASB Capital
- Mainstream Group Holdings Limited
- Mitsubishi UFJ
- Mizuho Bank, Ltd
- MKB Bank Zrt
- Muscat Capital
- National Bank of Egypt
- NCBA Group
- NOMW Capital
- Northern Trust Corporation
- Ostoul Capital Group
- Pictet Group
- RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS)
- Riyad Capital
- RMB (Rand Merchant Bank)
- Rosbank
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Sberbank of Russia
- Schwab
- Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
- Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS)
- Stanbic IBTC
- Standard Bank
- Standard Chartered
- State Street Corporation
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co
- Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd
- Ubhar Capital Saoc
- UBS AG
- UniCredit Bank
- VBT Group
- Wells Fargo
- Zenith Nominees Limited
