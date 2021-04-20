Worldwide Cyber Threat Intelligence Industry 2021 Study - Growing Volume and Complexity of Attacks are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) is a collection of data, information, and knowledge about past, present, and future cyberattacks. It is the cornerstone of mature cyber defense programs and a sought-after product category that allows organizations to adapt their security posture to the rapidly changing threat landscape. Information about potential attacks enables organizations to thwart attackers' plans by anticipating their next move, and knowledge about past and present campaigns empowers organizations to increase the speed and accuracy of detecting potential breaches.

The growing volume and complexity of attacks drive the demand for cyber security solutions. Organizations increasingly recognize the importance of proactive and predictive defense for staying ahead of cyber adversaries. Security-conscious organizations bolster cyber security spending and look for innovative solutions that enable them to understand and prevent cybercrime. In an environment where organizations remain unprepared to withstand nation state-sponsored attacks, which only evolve in sophistication and scale, threat intelligence represents the first line of defense for organizations targeted by state-sponsored actors, as well as those caught in the crossfire.

CTI is a segment of the threat intelligence services market, which also includes threat intelligence platforms and digital risk protection. There is a notable convergence as vendors strive to become a one-stop shop for organizations' intelligence needs.

The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Frost Radar: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

Frost Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Digital Shadows

FireEye

Flashpoint

Group-IB

Intel 471

Kaspersky

Recorded Future

Secureworks

Silobreaker

Sixgill

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Frost Radar Analytics

Frost Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

