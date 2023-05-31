Worldwide Data Center Construction Market Report 2023 - Sector to Reach $73.43 Billion by 2028 at a 6.4% CAGR

31 May, 2023, 14:00 ET
The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2028.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
- Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.
- Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.
- In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The adoption of advanced UPS batteries, such as lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries; software-defined data centers (SDDC); and artificial intelligence (AI) in power monitoring and microgrid adoption in data centers are some innovations.
- Operators assign certain liquid-cooled racks/spaces in data centers for HPC, while other spaces are cooled using traditional air-cooling methods. The liquid-cooling method enables operators to minimize their operating expenditure (OPEX) even though it may take a higher CAPEX to set up.
- Several countries are working toward the increased adoption of Big data and IoT. For instance, digital infrastructure and Big data are major pillars of Oman's digital future under the Oman 2040 Vision. The finance & banking, oil & gas, and transportation sectors use Big data and digitalization infrastructure to support Oman's government vision.
- Some recent innovations include adopting eco diesel, and natural gas generators, using hydrogen-based fuel cells, replacing diesel fuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and others.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- 3M
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Mercury
- Red Engineering
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- AlfaTech
- Atkins
- Aurecon
- Basler & Hofmann
- BlueScope Construction
- Brasfield & Gorrie
- CallisonRTKL
- Cap Ingelec
- Clark Construction Group
- Climatec
- Clune Construction
- COWI
- DC PRO Engineering
- Dornan
- Edarat Group
- EMCOR Group
- EYP MCF
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- ISG
- JE Dunn Construction
- Kirby Group Engineering
- kW Engineering
- kW Mission Critical Engineering
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- McLaren Construction Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- PM Group
- Quark
- Rosendin
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Salute Mission Critical
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Skanska
- Southland Industries
- Sturgeon Electric Company
- Structure Tone
- Sweco
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
- TRINITY Group Construction
Data Center Operators
- 21Vianet Group (VNET)
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Apple
- China Telecom
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- STACK Infrastructure
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- 3data
- Africa Data Centres
- AirTrunk
- Aligned
- American Tower
- AQ Compute
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- AT TOKYO
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bridge Data Centres
- CDC Data Centres
- Chayora
- China Mobile
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Data4
- DataBank
- DC BLOX
- Element Critical
- ePLDT
- eStruxture Data Centers
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547
- Flexential
- Green Mountain
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- KDDI (Telehouse)
- Keppel Data Centres
- LG Uplus
- maincubes one
- MainOne (Equinix)
- Milicom (Tigo)
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Orange Business Services
- Prime Data Centers
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Proximity Data Centres
- Raxio Group
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- TierPoint
- Turkcell
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Wingu
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- AUBix
- Cloudoon
- ClusterPower
- Corscale Data Centers
- Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)
- Data Center First
- DHAmericas
- Edge Centres
- Evolution Data Centres
- Global Technical Realty
- Hickory
- iMCritical
- Infinity
- Kasi Cloud
- MettaDC
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Quantum Loophole
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
- Stratus DC Management
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- ZeroPoint DC
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Americas Region
- The data center construction market in the Americas is developed, with an increasing presence of local and global data center operators, especially in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. In 2022, Argentina and Peru were some other emerging markets.
Latin America
- Brazil is the leading data center industry in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country.
European Region
- Europe's data center construction market is one of the major and has several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center industry in Europe, driving customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.
Middle East & Africa (MEA) Region
- The growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives drive the Middle East & Africa data center market. Telecommunication providers, enterprises, governments, cloud, and colocation service providers are major investors in developing facilities.
APAC Region
- APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growth in the number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other CEE Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Other Middle East Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How big is the data center construction market?
- What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
304
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$50.34 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$73.43 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
6.4 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
