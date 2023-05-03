Worldwide Data Center Construction Market to Reach $73.43 Billion in 2028, Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton latest research report, the worldwide data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828

Worldwide Data Center Construction Market

Edge data center investments fueled by 5G deployment, operators' sustainability initiatives, rack power density surge, innovative data center power technologies, and automation & intelligent monitoring solutions are some key trends in the global data center construction market.

Worldwide Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 73.43 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 50.34 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 6.50 % Market Size - Area (2028) 58.15 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 9.778.6 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia



Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828

North America Data Center Construction Market to Create $29 Billion Investment Opportunities

The US data center construction market witnessed investments from all major hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS. The renewable energy trend among data center operators is witnessed across the US. Also, city councils across the US set goals to reduce their emissions. Governors and mayors, as part of the clean and renewable energy initiative in California plan to achieve the goal of 100% renewable and zero-carbon electricity by 2045. The US government plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the electricity sector by 2035 and to become a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country. The Brazil data center market witnesses the entry of foreign companies with the acquisition of local colocation service providers. For instance, in December 2022, Aligned, a US data center firm, announced to acquire ODATA, a Brazilian colocation data center service firm.

Germany is one of the mature data center markets in Western Europe. There is a significant increase in country's digitalization of the local enterprises fueling the growth of local data centers. There is ample demand from the German data center, paving the way for data center operators to expand in the region. Hyperscale data center providers also invest in the region due to the digital demands of German customers.

Get Insights About More Region, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828

Market Trends & Opportunities

Increased M&As & Joint Ventures: The rise in demand across several industries drives data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. The data center market is also interested in acquiring data centers by real estate and investment firms.

In November 2022, Partners Group acquired EdgeCore for around $1.2 billion. Later, in May 2022, Digital Bridge and IFM Investors acquired Switch for around $11 billion.

Data Center Investments Fueled by Big Data & IoT: The Internet of Things (IoT), which connects the digital and physical worlds using a network of sensors, contributes to the fast development of data traffic. Implementing 5G networks for mobile devices will aid the exponential growth of IoT and Big data analytics during the forecast period.

Smart bots can also be implemented to manage certain operations where human presence is not required. This also leads to more efficient power and cooling systems in data centers since the temperature can be kept cooler, and non-essential power equipment, such as lights and air conditioners, can be adjusted automatically.

Key Investors & Investments

In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS.

Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads.

Hyperscale providers continuously expand. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK to build and operate data centers.

Key Highlights

In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.

and APAC. Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud , Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.

, Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments. In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.

Local colocation providers in several countries expand their presence by constructing additional facilities, propelling the data center construction market. The prominent adaptors of cloud-based services are SMEs, where large enterprises lag due to cloud security concerns and, hence, develop private cloud computing environments.

The data center construction market is attractive, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties.

Arizton's Expertise in the Data Center Industry

We track data center investments worldwide on a continuous basis and strive to provide accurate market analysis on investments across 20+ infrastructure categories.

Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts work towards publishing extensive secondary and primary research that is credible, resourceful, and data-driven. With over 5+ years of experience, Arizton has helped several Fortune 500 companies with data-driven insights that enabled them to expand their businesses to niche regions, added over a billion dollars in revenues, and effective go-to-market strategies. We offer various product portfolios to meet the client's requirements, which align with their key business strategies and identify high-value growth avenues.

Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to access premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.

Why Should Buy This Research Report?

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Market Segmentation

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



The Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Belgium



Portugal



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other CEE Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Oman



Kuwait



Qatar



Bahrain



Jordan



Other Middle East Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asia Countries

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Worldwide Data Center Power Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries

U.S. Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Table of Content

ABOUT ARIZTON

ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES

WHAT'S INCLUDED

SEGMENTS INCLUDED

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET AT GLANCE

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

MARKET RESTRAINTS

SITE SELECTION CRITERIA

FACILITY TYPE SEGMENTATION

HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS

COLOCATION DATA CENTERS

ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS

INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION

ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

COOLING SYSTEMS

COOLING TECHNIQUES

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

TIER STANDARDS SEGMENTATION

GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

NORTH AMERICA

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

US

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY AREA OF DEVELOPMENT AND FTZS

MARKET BY AREA

POWER CAPACITY & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

CANADA

LATIN AMERICA

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

BRAZIL

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS, DEVELOPMENTS AND LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

MEXICO

CHILE

COLOMBIA

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

WESTERN EUROPE

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

UK

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY DEVELOPMENT, SEZS AND INVESTMENT COST

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

GERMANY

FRANCE

NETHERLANDS

IRELAND

ITALY

SPAIN

SWITZERLAND

BELGIUM

PORTUGAL

OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

NORDICS

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

DENMARK

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY LAND DEVELOPMENT & LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

SWEDEN

NORWAY

FINLAND & ICELAND

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

RUSSIA

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS & LAND DEVELOPMENT

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

POLAND

AUSTRIA

CZECH REPUBLIC

OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

MIDDLE EAST

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

UAE

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS, HIGHLIGHTS & LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

SAUDI ARABIA

ISRAEL

OMAN

KUWAIT

QATAR

BAHRAIN

JORDAN

OTHER MIIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES

AFRICA

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

SOUTH AFRICA

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY AREA, INVESTMENT COST & LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

KENYA

NIGERIA

EGYPT

ETHIOPIA

OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES

APAC

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

CHINA

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS

MARKET BY AREA

RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

HONG KONG

AUSTRALIA

NEW ZEALAND

INDIA

JAPAN

SOUTH KOREA

TAIWAN

REST OF APAC

SOUTHEAST ASIA

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

SINGAPORE

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY FTZS & LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

INDONESIA

MALAYSIA

THAILAND

PHILIPPINES

VIETNAM

REST OF SOUTHEAST ASIA

MARKET PARTICIPANTS

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS & SUBCONTRACTORS

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

NEW ENTRANTS

QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

APPENDIX

ABBREVIATIONS

DEFINITIONS

SEGMENTAL COVERAGE

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068722/Worldwide_Data_Center_Construction_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence