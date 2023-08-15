Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023-2028: Investing in Sustainable Cooling - Colocation Leaders Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 43 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028.

In the rapidly evolving data center industry, vendors are consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop advanced cooling technologies that cater to the increasing demand for high-density computing.

These initiatives encompass a range of approaches, including leveraging cold energy from LNG regasification, introducing hybrid liquid cooling, and implementing waterless cooling systems. These advancements not only enhance energy efficiency but also bring about reductions in operational costs.

Operational PUE: A Crucial Metric for Cooling System Selection

An integral factor in cooling system selection is the operational Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Lower PUE values play a pivotal role in data center operators' quest for sustainability. Efficient cooling solutions contribute significantly to achieving these goals, and forward-thinking operators are increasingly investing in cooling technologies that optimize energy utilization and minimize environmental impact.

Colocation Providers at the Helm of Data Center Cooling Market

Leading the charge in the data center cooling market are colocation service providers. Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, GDS Services, Ascenty, Vantage Data Centers, and CoreSite Realty are all key contributors to the sector's substantial growth. These providers are driving innovation and deploying cutting-edge cooling solutions to support the ever-increasing rack power density resulting from the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Striving for Sustainability: Addressing Water Scarcity and Energy Efficiency

Traditional cooling methods within data centers can impose a significant water consumption burden, often exacerbating water scarcity concerns in certain regions. In response, data center operators are proactively addressing these challenges by reducing water usage and pursuing water-positive status through sustainable cooling solutions. The incorporation of new-age technologies plays a vital role in achieving these sustainability goals.

AI and ML: Transforming the Global Data Center Landscape

The global data center landscape is undergoing a transformative shift with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Notably, various countries are heavily investing in AI research and development to elevate public administration, foster growth among small and medium-sized enterprises, and stimulate innovation across diverse sectors.

As the demand for data center services continues to surge and the technological landscape evolves, the data center cooling market is set to play a pivotal role in enabling efficient and sustainable operations, driving both economic and environmental benefits.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the data center cooling market worldwide?

What are the key trends in the data center cooling industry?

What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

AAON

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cd4ci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets