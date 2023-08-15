Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023-2028: Investing in Sustainable Cooling - Colocation Leaders Driving Growth

15 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 43 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028.
In the rapidly evolving data center industry, vendors are consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop advanced cooling technologies that cater to the increasing demand for high-density computing.
These initiatives encompass a range of approaches, including leveraging cold energy from LNG regasification, introducing hybrid liquid cooling, and implementing waterless cooling systems. These advancements not only enhance energy efficiency but also bring about reductions in operational costs.
Operational PUE: A Crucial Metric for Cooling System Selection
An integral factor in cooling system selection is the operational Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Lower PUE values play a pivotal role in data center operators' quest for sustainability. Efficient cooling solutions contribute significantly to achieving these goals, and forward-thinking operators are increasingly investing in cooling technologies that optimize energy utilization and minimize environmental impact.
Colocation Providers at the Helm of Data Center Cooling Market
Leading the charge in the data center cooling market are colocation service providers. Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, GDS Services, Ascenty, Vantage Data Centers, and CoreSite Realty are all key contributors to the sector's substantial growth. These providers are driving innovation and deploying cutting-edge cooling solutions to support the ever-increasing rack power density resulting from the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Striving for Sustainability: Addressing Water Scarcity and Energy Efficiency
Traditional cooling methods within data centers can impose a significant water consumption burden, often exacerbating water scarcity concerns in certain regions. In response, data center operators are proactively addressing these challenges by reducing water usage and pursuing water-positive status through sustainable cooling solutions. The incorporation of new-age technologies plays a vital role in achieving these sustainability goals.
AI and ML: Transforming the Global Data Center Landscape
The global data center landscape is undergoing a transformative shift with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Notably, various countries are heavily investing in AI research and development to elevate public administration, foster growth among small and medium-sized enterprises, and stimulate innovation across diverse sectors.
As the demand for data center services continues to surge and the technological landscape evolves, the data center cooling market is set to play a pivotal role in enabling efficient and sustainable operations, driving both economic and environmental benefits.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How big is the data center cooling market worldwide?
- What are the key trends in the data center cooling industry?
- What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
- 3M
- 4ENERGY
- Airsys
- Alfa Laval
- AAON
- Aqua Cooling Solutions
- Aquila Group
- Asetek
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Canovate Electronics
- Carrier
- Chilldyne
- Citec International
- ClimateWorx
- Cooler Master
- Condair Group
- Coolit Systems
- Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
- Data Aire
- DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)
- Degree Controls
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Envicool
- FlaktGroup
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),
- HiRef
- Huawei Technologies
- Iceotope
- ION
- Johnson Controls
- Kelvion Holding
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Lennox International
- LiquidCool Solutions
- LiquidStack
- Menerga
- Midas Green Technologies
- Minkels
- Motivair Cooling Solutions
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- OceanAire
- QCooling
- Renovo Zhuhai
- Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Stellar Energy
- Submer
- Swegon Group
- SWEP International
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- United Metal Products (UMP)
- Upsite Technologies
- USystems
- Vigilant
- Wakefield-Vette
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cd4ci
