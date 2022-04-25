Worldwide Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Industry to 2027 - Colocation Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study includes In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Report



The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20%.



Key Market Highlights:

According to the Uptime Institute, between 2016 and 2020, there were 13 instances of publicly reported data center outages caused due to fires. The cost of an outage can lead to a loss of USD 5,000-USD 7,000 per minute for an operator, highlighting the requirement for robust fire safety equipment.

7,000 per minute for an operator, highlighting the requirement for robust fire safety equipment. Gas-based fire suppression systems, using inert gas or clean agent suppression systems, are increasingly being adopted by data center operators in server rooms, and constitute over 80% of the overall market for fire suppression systems.

Industry standards under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 10, NFPA 25, and NFPA 75, among others) set guidelines for data center fire detection and suppression. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.

A majority of center operators, especially hyperscale operators, are deploying Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) in data centers. For instance, DataPro Moscow One data center facilities installed VESDA and HFC 227 fire extinguishants for fire suppression in the facility.

Regions such as the Middle East , Africa , and Latin America will be the major areas of opportunity for vendors supplying fire detection and suppression equipment, such as Carrier, Minimax, and SEVO Systems, among others, owing to a rapidly evolving data center market.

Market Opportunities and Trends

Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers

Innovation in Fire Suppression Systems

The Report Includes:

1. The analysis of the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



