Worldwide Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Emergence of AI, Blockchain, and Other Advanced Technologies Gives Rise to Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential.



Based on solutions, direct liquid cooling solutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



Direct Liquid cooling involves the direct immersion of data center servers into special sealed containers filled with fluids that are non-corrosive and non-toxic. Direct cooling solutions are anticipated to experience good growth opportunities in warmer regions of the world, such as APAC and MEA. Single-phase direct cooling solutions are cheaper to set up, but they tend to reduce the server lifespan. These solutions are, therefore, gaining popularity among data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.



Based on enterprises, the BFSI segment to hold the highest market share in 2019 in the data center liquid cooling market



The data centers in BFSI are characterized by larger server densities that generate high amounts of heat and require powerful cooling infrastructure. Moreover, with increasing budget constraints, cost-effective infrastructure solutions are becoming essential in the BFSI industry. Thus, this industry focuses on lowering energy consumption by installing advanced data center cooling and innovative building management tools. Data center cooling solutions are increasingly gaining traction in this sector, globally; this can be attributed to their capacity to provide reliable and efficient high performance cooling to large data center facilities.



Based on regions, data center liquid cooling market in Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the large number of colocation facilities in the region and the increasing adoption of indirect liquid cooling solutions. Data center colocation providers are increasingly adopting liquid cooling due significant benefits in reducing energy consumption. Moreover, rising green data center initiatives are propelling the demand for direct liquid cooling solutions across the region.



Competitive Analysis



The data center liquid cooling market comprises major providers, such as Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Allied Control (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Chilldyne (US), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspen Systems (US), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), Aquila Group (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Cooler Master Co (China), Asperitas (Netherland), Liqit.io (Ukraine).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center liquid cooling market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

4.2 North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

5.2.1.3 Need for Lower Operating Costs

5.2.1.4 Need for Better Overclocking Potential

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Leakage

5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI, Blockchain, and Other Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 High-Density Cooling Requirements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending By Adopting Immersion Cooling

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Better Per Rack Power Density and Scalability

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Improvement in Power Usage Effectiveness



6 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling

6.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Precision Cooling to Drive Growth of Indirect Liquid Cooling

6.2.1.2 Single Phase

6.2.1.3 Two Phase

6.2.2 Direct Liquid Cooling

6.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High-Density Cooling to Drive Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling

6.2.2.2 Single Phase

6.2.2.3 Two Phase

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Design and Consulting

6.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Technical Evaluation of Liquid Cooling Systems to Drive Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling

6.3.2 Installation and Deployment

6.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Integration With Traditional Cooling Devices to Drive Growth of Installation and Deployment Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Maintenance of Coolants to Drive Growth of Support and Maintenance Services



7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

7.2.1 Growing Need for Indirect Liquid Cooling Solutions to Drive the Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

7.3 Large Data Centers

7.3.1 Growing Requirement for Direct Liquid Cooling in Large Data Centers



8 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud Providers

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services to Drive the Growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

8.3 Colocation Providers

8.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost, Disaster-Proof Systems to Contribute to A Higher Adoption Among Colocation Providers

8.4 Enterprises

8.4.1 Rapid Deployment Capabilities to Drive the Adoption of Enterprises

8.5 Hyperscale Data Centers

8.5.1 Requirement for Scalable Cooling Solutions to Drive the Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers



9 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Enterprise

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Focus on Lowering Energy Consumption to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Servers to Drive the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the IT and Telecom Sector

9.4 Media and Entertainment

9.4.1 Requirement for Scale-Out Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the Media and Entertainment Industry

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Growing Demand for Customized Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Their Adoption in Healthcare

9.6 Government and Defense

9.6.1 Growing Digitalization Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Government and Defense Industry

9.7 Retail

9.7.1 Increased Need for Robust Cooling to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Retail Industry

9.8 Research and Academia

9.8.1 Adoption of High-Performance Computing to Drive the Demand for Efficient Cooling Solutions in Research and Academia Industry

9.9 Others



10 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Surge in Demand From Cryptocurrency Providers to Drive the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increased Digitalization and Huge Data Generation to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Eco-Design Requirements Set By the European Parliament for Servers and Data Storage Products to Drive the Growth of the Direct Liquid Cooling Market in the Uk

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Attractive Investment Climate of German Locations for Data Centers to Drive the Demand for Liquid Cooling Solutions in the Country

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Demand From Cloud Providers to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Number of Colocation Facilities Coupled With Rising Data Center Revenues to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in China

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Government Initiatives Toward Infrastructure Development to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling in Australia

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Surging Data Demand to Drive the Rapid Adoption of Liquid Cooling in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.1.1 Developed Telecommunication Infrastructure to Drive the Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Rugged Data Center Solutions to Drive the Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Growing IT Spending Across Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Increasing Data Demand to Drive the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Partnerships

11.2.4 Acquisitions

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asetek

12.3 Rittal

12.4 Vertiv

12.5 Green Revolution Cooling

12.6 Midas Green Technologies

12.7 Allied Control

12.8 Schneider Electric

12.9 Chilldyne

12.10 Coolit Systems

12.11 Submer

12.12 Iceotope

12.13 Fujitsu

12.14 Aspen Systems

12.15 DCX the Liquid Cooling Company

12.16 Ebullient

12.17 Aquila

12.18 Exascaler

12.19 Cooler Master

12.20 Asperitas

12.21 Liqit.Io

12.22 Right to Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqszbl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

