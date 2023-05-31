Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $27.02 Billion by 2028 at a 6.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Data Center Power Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.



KEY TRENDS

The data center power market has adopted energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping the data center operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers.

Operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The data center power market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.

The data center industry is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of facilities.

The growth in power demand from the data center market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc. The industry also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Data center operators in some markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

(UPS) Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by UPS System Capacity

< =500 KVA

>500-1,000 KVA

>1,000 KVA

Segmentation by Generator Capacity

-1.5 MW

-3 MW

>=3 MW

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America

North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.

Latin America

Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil , followed by Mexico , Chile , and Colombia , which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.

Western Europe

Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region's major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany , and France . Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.

Nordics

One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region's cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly.

Central & Eastern Europe

The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its data center facilities by data center operators will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, Orange signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland

Middle East

In the Middle East , the UAE and Saudi Arabia are major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 30% & 27%. The market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift from the oil economy to the digital economy in the region.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Other African Countries

APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asian Countries

VENDORS ANALYSIS

PROMINENT VENDORS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

AEG Power Solutions

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

AMETEK Powervar

Anord Mardix

Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

Aten

Austin Hughes Electronics

BACHMANN

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Power Solutions

Detroit Diesel

EAE Elektrik

Elcom International

Enconnex

Enlogic

EverExceed Industrial

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Genesal Energy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

Huawei

INNIO

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Kohler

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

MPINarada

Natron Energy

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Plug Power

Powertek

Pramac

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

SAFT

Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology

Siemens

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Virtual Power Systems

VYCON

WTI - Western Telematic

ZAF Energy Systems

ZincFive

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global data center power market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?

What are the key trends in the data center power industry?

Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Publisher



2. About Our Data Center Capabilities



3. What's Included



4. Segments Included



5. Research Methodology



6. Market at Glance



7. Premium Insights



8. Investment Opportunities



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Segmentation



11. North America

11.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

11.2. Data Center Construction Market by Investment

11.3. Data Center Construction Market by Power Capacity



12. US



13. Canada



14. Latin America



15. Brazil



16. Mexico



17. Chile



18. Colombia



19. Rest of Latin America



20. Western Europe



21. UK



22. Germany



23. France



24. Netherlands



25. Ireland



26. Switzerland



27. Italy



28. Spain



29. Belgium



30. Other Western European Countries



31. Nordics



32. Sweden



33. Denmark



34. Norway

35. Finland & Iceland



36. Central & Eastern Europe



37. Russia



38. Poland



39. Other Central & Eastern European Countries



40. Middle East



41. Uae



42. Saudi Arabia



43. Israel



44. Other Middle Eastern Countries



45. Africa



46. South Africa



47. Kenya



48. Nigeria



49. Other African Countries



50. Apac



51. China



52. Hong Kong



53. Australia



54. New Zealand



55. India



56. Japan



57. South Korea



58. Taiwan



59. Rest of Apac



60. Southeast Asia



61. Singapore



62. Indonesia

63. Malaysia



64. Thailand



65. Philippines



66. Vietnam



67. Other Southeast Asian Countries



68. Market Participants



70. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

AEG Power Solutions

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

AMETEK Powervar

Anord Mardix

Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

Aten

Austin Hughes Electronics

BACHMANN

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Power Solutions

Detroit Diesel

EAE Elektrik

Elcom International

Enconnex

Enlogic

EverExceed Industrial

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Genesal Energy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

Huawei

INNIO

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Kohler

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

MPINarada

Natron Energy

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Plug Power

Powertek

Pramac

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

SAFT

Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology

Siemens

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Virtual Power Systems

VYCON

WTI - Western Telematic

ZAF Energy Systems

ZincFive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zatjyx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets