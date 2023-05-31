Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $27.02 Billion by 2028 at a 6.4% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Data Center Power Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.

KEY TRENDS

  • The data center power market has adopted energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping the data center operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers.
  • Operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The data center power market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.
  • The data center industry is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of facilities.
  • The growth in power demand from the data center market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc. The industry also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Data center operators in some markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

  • (UPS) Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • Rack PDU
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by UPS System Capacity

  • < =500 KVA
  • >500-1,000 KVA
  • >1,000 KVA

Segmentation by Generator Capacity

  • -1.5 MW
  • -3 MW
  • >=3 MW

Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America

  • North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.

Latin America

  • Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.

Western Europe

  • Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region's major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany, and France. Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.

Nordics

  • One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region's cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly.

Central & Eastern Europe

  • The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its data center facilities by data center operators will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, Orange signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland

Middle East

  • In the Middle East, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 30% & 27%. The market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift from the oil economy to the digital economy in the region.

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Ireland
  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • Other Western European Countries
  • Nordics
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Norway
  • Finland & Iceland
  • Central & Eastern Europe
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Other Central & Eastern European Countries
  • Middle East
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • Other Middle Eastern Countries
  • Africa
  • South Africa
  • Kenya
  • Nigeria
  • Other African Countries
  • APAC
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of APAC
  • Southeast Asia
  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

VENDORS ANALYSIS
PROMINENT VENDORS

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Vertiv

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

  • AEG Power Solutions
  • Aggreko
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • AMETEK Powervar
  • Anord Mardix
  • Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)
  • Aten
  • Austin Hughes Electronics
  • BACHMANN
  • BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik
  • Borri
  • Bloom Energy
  • Bxterra Power Technology
  • Canovate
  • CENTIEL
  • Chatsworth Products
  • Cisco Systems
  • Controlled Power Company
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Dataprobe
  • Delta Power Solutions
  • Detroit Diesel
  • EAE Elektrik
  • Elcom International
  • Enconnex
  • Enlogic
  • EverExceed Industrial
  • Exide Technologies
  • Fuji Electric
  • Generac Power Systems
  • General Electric
  • Genesal Energy
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • HIMOINSA (Yanmar)
  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • HITZINGER
  • Huawei
  • INNIO
  • KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
  • Kohler
  • Marathon Power
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • MPINarada
  • Natron Energy
  • Narada
  • Panduit
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Plug Power
  • Powertek
  • Pramac
  • Riello Elettronica
  • Rittal
  • SAFT
  • Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • SolarEdge Technologies
  • Thycon
  • Toshiba
  • Virtual Power Systems
  • VYCON
  • WTI - Western Telematic
  • ZAF Energy Systems
  • ZincFive

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • How big is the global data center power market?
  • What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?
  • What are the key trends in the data center power industry?
  • Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?
  • How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Publisher

2. About Our Data Center Capabilities

3. What's Included

4. Segments Included

5. Research Methodology

6. Market at Glance

7. Premium Insights

8. Investment Opportunities

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Segmentation

11. North America
11.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
11.2. Data Center Construction Market by Investment
11.3. Data Center Construction Market by Power Capacity

12. US

13. Canada

14. Latin America

15. Brazil

16. Mexico

17. Chile

18. Colombia

19. Rest of Latin America

20. Western Europe

21. UK

22. Germany

23. France

24. Netherlands

25. Ireland

26. Switzerland

27. Italy

28. Spain

29. Belgium

30. Other Western European Countries

31. Nordics

32. Sweden

33. Denmark

34. Norway

35. Finland & Iceland

36. Central & Eastern Europe

37. Russia

38. Poland

39. Other Central & Eastern European Countries

40. Middle East

41. Uae

42. Saudi Arabia

43. Israel

44. Other Middle Eastern Countries

45. Africa

46. South Africa

47. Kenya

48. Nigeria

49. Other African Countries

50. Apac

51. China

52. Hong Kong

53. Australia

54. New Zealand

55. India

56. Japan

57. South Korea

58. Taiwan

59. Rest of Apac

60. Southeast Asia

61. Singapore

62. Indonesia

63. Malaysia

64. Thailand

65. Philippines

66. Vietnam

67. Other Southeast Asian Countries

68. Market Participants

70. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Vertiv
  • AEG Power Solutions
  • Aggreko
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • AMETEK Powervar
  • Anord Mardix
  • Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)
  • Aten
  • Austin Hughes Electronics
  • BACHMANN
  • BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik
  • Borri
  • Bloom Energy
  • Bxterra Power Technology
  • Canovate
  • CENTIEL
  • Chatsworth Products
  • Cisco Systems
  • Controlled Power Company
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Dataprobe
  • Delta Power Solutions
  • Detroit Diesel
  • EAE Elektrik
  • Elcom International
  • Enconnex
  • Enlogic
  • EverExceed Industrial
  • Exide Technologies
  • Fuji Electric
  • Generac Power Systems
  • General Electric
  • Genesal Energy
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • HIMOINSA (Yanmar)
  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • HITZINGER
  • Huawei
  • INNIO
  • KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
  • Kohler
  • Marathon Power
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • MPINarada
  • Natron Energy
  • Narada
  • Panduit
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Plug Power
  • Powertek
  • Pramac
  • Riello Elettronica
  • Rittal
  • SAFT
  • Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • SolarEdge Technologies
  • Thycon
  • Toshiba
  • Virtual Power Systems
  • VYCON
  • WTI - Western Telematic
  • ZAF Energy Systems
  • ZincFive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zatjyx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Africa Data Center Construction Market 2023 - 2028: Rise in 5G Network Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployments Drives Growth

US Vaccine Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.99%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.