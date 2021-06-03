Worldwide Data-centric Security Industry to 2027 - Players Include Micro Focus International, NetApp and Talend Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data-centric Security Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data-centric Security Market size is expected to reach $13 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period. With the immense boom of confidential data in the cloud and mobile environments, data lakes, and other big data repositories, implementing data security has been a major main focus for both governments as well as businesses across the world.



Data-centric security software and solutions scrutinize and safeguard the data at rest, data in motion, and data in use via several protocols and standards. Thus, enterprises must install software and solutions in order to cut down the threats posed by hackers, inside threats, and other malicious attacks, and consistently observe the activity of confidential data. The solutions safeguard mission-critical data in disparate silos, like files, databases, and the cloud. Moreover, the regulations in various countries have formulated new rules for safeguarding customer information. There are regulations for the security of medical records, like HIPAA, and standards for the financial industry like PCI-DSS, with respect to the security and privacy of personal financial information of customers. Data protection, data classification & discovery, data governance, and compliance are some of the main capabilities that must be there in data-security software and solution.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a transformation in the usage of digital technology and remote working standards. Using remote networking, the majority of the companies are now operating virtually. Companies must adapt to this new normal by moving their assets and resources on the cloud and digital platforms, by implementing suitable security measures like network security, perimeter security, during the pandemic, resulting in a surge in the number of data breaches. Software and solutions that can protect the data irrespective of its location are the requirements of the market during and in the post-pandemic period.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software & Solutions and Services. Software & Solutions market is further categorized into Data Discovery & Classification, Data Protection, Data Governance & Compliance and Others. Data discovery and classification Software & solutions segment is expected to acquire the maximum revenue share over the forecast period. Data discovery and classification is the main & the most important phase of data-centric security. The term is defined as determining and categorizing confidential & crucial data from the set of dispersed data sets accessible on various locations of a company. Some of the similar terms utilized under data discovery & classification are Data inventory, data catalog, data identification & mapping, and data validation.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud deployment is expected to witness promising CAGR during the forecast period due to its operational flexibility and real-time deployment ease to the organizations as compared on-premises deployment. It also provides various advantages including an easy deployment process, decreased operational costs, and better scalability for connected resources. In addition, the cost-efficient cloud-based solutions simplify the installation in comparison to the on-premises solutions.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Data-centric Security Market by Enterprise Size 2020. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals market segment is expected to showcase the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The healthcare segment includes personal health information and some crucial data about a patient, which requires high security; thus, data security gained more importance to this segment. The increasing requirement to secure the internal healthcare data of the company is also becoming more important as many healthcare organizations emphasize customer data protection and not concerned to safeguard the internal data.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. APAC has been among the fastest-growing markets in case of mobile workforce expansion, promoted with the increasing adoption of mobile gadgets in this region. Companies and SMEs in the Asia-Pacific nations are acknowledging the implication of data-centric security and are open to adopting specific data-centric security solutions to safeguard their important and sensitive business data from cyber threats, commercial espionage, and misuse of data for financial gains of the computer hackers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Orange S.A., Broadcom, Inc., and IBM Corporation are the major forerunners in the Data-centric Security Market. Companies such as Informatica, LLC, Forcepoint LLC, and NetApp, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market,

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Orange S.A., NetApp, Inc., Informatica, LLC, Talend S.A., Netwrix Corporation, Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners), and Infogix, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

