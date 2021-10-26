Worldwide Data Science Platform Industry to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Technologies by Enterprises Presents Opportunities

Oct 26, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Science Platform Market (2021-2027) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Data Science Platform Market is estimated to be USD 43.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 81.43 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.
Key factors such as a massive increase in data volume due to increasing digitalization and automation of processes have been a crucial driver in the growth of data science platform. Besides, the enterprises are increasingly focusing on analytical tools for deriving insights into consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. This, in turn, has been shaping their business decisions and strategies to compete in the market. Besides, the adoption of data science platforms has found its way in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, IT, BFSI, retail, etc. All these factors have helped in contributing to the growth of the data science platform market.
However, the costs attached to the deployment of these platforms, along with less workforce with domain expertise capabilities and threats to data privacy, has been a hindrance in the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Generation of Data Volumes
- Rising Focus On Data-Driven Decisions
- Increasing Adoption of Data Science Platforms Across Diversified Industry Verticals
Restraints
- High Initial Investments
- Lack of Domain Expertise
- Data Privacy, Security, and Reliability Concerns
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Technologies by Enterprises
- Increasing Demand for Public Cloud
- Investments and Funding in Development of Big Data and Related Technologies by Public and Private Sectors
Challenges
- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc., Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc., Teradata, Inc, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Data Science Platform Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Training and Consulting
6.3.2.2 Integration and Deployment
6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-premises
8 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Marketing
9.3 Sales
9.4 Logistics
9.5 Finance and Accounting
9.6 Customer Support
9.7 Others
10 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Industry Verticals
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Telecom and IT
10.4 Retail and E-Commerce
10.5 Healthcare and Life sciences
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Energy and Utilities
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Transportation and Logistics
10.10 Government
10.11 Others
11 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Microsoft Corporation
13.2 IBM Corporation
13.3 Google, Inc
13.4 Wolfram
13.5 DataRobot Inc.
13.6 Sense Inc.
13.7 RapidMiner Inc.
13.8 Domino Data Lab
13.9 Dataiku SAS
13.10 Alteryx, Inc.
13.11 Oracle
13.12 Tibco Software Inc.
13.13 SAS Institute Inc.
13.14 SAP SE
13.15 The Mathworks, Inc.
13.16 Cloudera, Inc.
13.17 H2O.ai
13.18 Fair Issac Corporation
13.19 Teradata, Inc
13.20 Kaggle Inc.,
13.21 Micropole S.A.
13.22 Continuum Analytics, Inc.
13.23 C&F Insight technology solutions
13.24 Civis Analytics, Inc.
13.25 VMware Inc
13.26 Alpine Data Labs,
13.27 Thoughtworks Inc
13.28 MuSigma
13.29 Tableau Software LLC
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do5ov7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
