Worldwide Data Science Platform Industry to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Technologies by Enterprises Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Science Platform Market (2021-2027) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Data Science Platform Market is estimated to be USD 43.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 81.43 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Key factors such as a massive increase in data volume due to increasing digitalization and automation of processes have been a crucial driver in the growth of data science platform. Besides, the enterprises are increasingly focusing on analytical tools for deriving insights into consumer behavior and purchasing patterns. This, in turn, has been shaping their business decisions and strategies to compete in the market. Besides, the adoption of data science platforms has found its way in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, IT, BFSI, retail, etc. All these factors have helped in contributing to the growth of the data science platform market.



However, the costs attached to the deployment of these platforms, along with less workforce with domain expertise capabilities and threats to data privacy, has been a hindrance in the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Generation of Data Volumes

Rising Focus On Data-Driven Decisions

Increasing Adoption of Data Science Platforms Across Diversified Industry Verticals

Restraints

High Initial Investments

Lack of Domain Expertise

Data Privacy, Security, and Reliability Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Technologies by Enterprises

Increasing Demand for Public Cloud

Investments and Funding in Development of Big Data and Related Technologies by Public and Private Sectors

Challenges

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc., Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc., Teradata, Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Data Science Platform Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.2.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premises



8 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



9 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marketing

9.3 Sales

9.4 Logistics

9.5 Finance and Accounting

9.6 Customer Support

9.7 Others



10 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Industry Verticals

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Telecom and IT

10.4 Retail and E-Commerce

10.5 Healthcare and Life sciences

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.10 Government

10.11 Others



11 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Microsoft Corporation

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.3 Google, Inc

13.4 Wolfram

13.5 DataRobot Inc.

13.6 Sense Inc.

13.7 RapidMiner Inc.

13.8 Domino Data Lab

13.9 Dataiku SAS

13.10 Alteryx, Inc.

13.11 Oracle

13.12 Tibco Software Inc.

13.13 SAS Institute Inc.

13.14 SAP SE

13.15 The Mathworks, Inc.

13.16 Cloudera, Inc.

13.17 H2O.ai

13.18 Fair Issac Corporation

13.19 Teradata, Inc

13.20 Kaggle Inc.,

13.21 Micropole S.A.

13.22 Continuum Analytics, Inc.

13.23 C&F Insight technology solutions

13.24 Civis Analytics, Inc.

13.25 VMware Inc

13.26 Alpine Data Labs,

13.27 Thoughtworks Inc

13.28 MuSigma

13.29 Tableau Software LLC



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do5ov7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

