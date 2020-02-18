Worldwide DC Power Supplies Industry Insights, 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC Power Supplies Market by Type(AC-DC, & DC-DC), Output Power(Up to 10 kW,10-100 kW, & 100-250 kW), Application(Aerospace, Defence & Government Services; Automotive; Energy; Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DC power supplies market size is estimated to be USD 361 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 454 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The market growth for DC power supplies can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient DC power supplies, and also the growing usage of DC power supplies in the automotive industry and wireless communication & infrastructure is expected to accelerate the global demand.



Furthermore, the growing wireless communication & infrastructure and aerospace & defense segment in countries such as the US & Canada. Also, a lot of Chinese EV manufacturers such as AIC, FAW, Dongfeng, and Chana increase the demand for DC power supplies in the automotive segment, with the government initiatives and large manufacturers in the countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan give a boost to the production and development activities which might increase the global DC power supplies demand.

The global DC power supply market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players include the AMETEK (US), Keysight Technologies (US), TDK Lambda (Japan), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Good Will Instrument (Taiwan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and B&K Precision (US), Tektronix (US), and MEAN WELL (Taiwan).

The AC-DC segment is projected to dominate the DC power supplies industry during the forecast period



The AC-DC segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the DC power supplies market share. AC-DC type of power supplies is an electronic device that receives an AC power input, rectifies it to varying DC voltage and eventually passes it through an automatic filter to obtain constant DC voltage.

These power supplies are suitable for testing various electronic devices used in end-users such as consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, automotive, wireless communication & infrastructure, and avionics & defense. The rise in demand for AC-DC power supplies for various testing & measurement applications of medical & industrial equipment is expected to drive this segment in the DC power supplies market.



The automotive segment is projected to dominate the DC power supplies market during the forecast period



The automotive sector is predicted to dominate the DC power supplies industry based on its application and is majorly used for testing of electronic components used in the automotive industry such as electric cars, and hybrid & electric vehicles. Power battery testing, fuel cell testing, AC/DC charging station, DC-DC converter testing, on-board chargers & charging interface testing, and high power battery testing are some of the areas wherein automotive electronic testing is done using DC power supplies, which is likely to upsurge the DC power supplies market.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024

The North American region is currently the largest market for DC power supplies, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. US accounted for the maximum share in North America in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



Expansion of wireless network & the advancements in medical equipment in the US along with stringent energy efficiency regulations and standards for power electronic products in the US and Canada are likely to contribute to the growth of the DC power supplies market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the DC Power Supplies Market during the Forecast Period

4.2 DC Power Supplies Market, By Region

4.3 DC Power Supplies Market, By Type

4.4 DC Power Supplies Market, By Output Power

4.5 DC Power Supplies Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient DC Power Supplies

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for DC Power Supplies in IoT Test Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Imposition of Regional/Country-Wise Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Usage of DC Power Supplies in Medical & Healthcare Devices

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Data Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Grey Market Providing Low-Quality Products

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Adapting to the Device's System Interface



6 DC Power Supplies Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC-DC

6.2.1 The Rising Demand for DC Power Supplies in Industrial & Medical Equipment Testing is Expected to Drive the AC-DC Segment

6.3 DC-DC

6.3.1 The Growing Demand for Electronic Component Testing in Automotive and Aeronautics & Space Industries is Expected to Propel the DC-DC Segment



7 DC Power Supplies Market, By Output Power

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low Output (Up to 10 kW)

7.2.1 Growing Usage to DC Power Supplies to Test Low Power Automotive Components and Consumer Electronics is Expected to Boost Demand

7.3 Medium Output (10-100 kW)

7.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Medium Output Power Supplies in Automotive Electronics and Laboratory Instruments is Anticipated to Boost Demand

7.4 High Output (100-250 kW)

7.4.1 The Growing Demand for DC Power Supplies in Avionics & Military is Likely to Drive Demand



8 DC Power Supplies Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

8.2.1 The Rising Demand for Reliable Power Supplies Suited to Extreme Environmental Conditions is Expected to Propel the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Segment

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Power Supplies Testing in Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Components is Expected to Drive the Market for DC Power Supplies

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Increasing Usage of Power Supplies in Renewables is Likely to Boost the DC Power Supplies Market

8.5 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

8.5.1 Huge Power Consumption in Data Centers and Increasing Demand for AC-DC and DC-DC Power Supplies in the Telecommunication Sector is Anticipated to Propel This Segment

8.6 Others



9 DC Power Supplies Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Expansion of Wireless Network and Advancements in Medical Equipment are Expected to Drive DC Power Supplies Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations and Standards for Power Electronic Products are Expected to Fuel DC Power Supplies Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare & Consumer Electronics is Expected to Fuel DC Power Supplies Market

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 India

9.3.1.1 Government Initiatives and Increased Manufacturing Activity in the Automation Sector are Expected to Fuel DC Power Supplies Market

9.3.2 Australia

9.3.2.1 Rising Demand for DC Power Supplies in Medical Laboratories is Expected to Propel Overall DC Power Supplies Market

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Testing Automation Gadgets & Devices in Street Lighting, and Industrial Applications is Expected to Fuel DC Power Supplies Market

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 Increasing Production of Electronics By Large Local Manufacturers is Expected to Fuel DC Power Supplies Market

9.3.5 China

9.3.5.1 Widespread Use of Consumer Electronics and Stringent Rohs Compliance is Expected to Drive DC Power Supplies Market

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Russia

9.4.1.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Sector for Electrical Component Testing Using DC Power Supplies is Driving the Market

9.4.2 Spain

9.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Component Testing is Likely to Boost DC Power Supplies Market

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 Growing Demand in Aerospace & Defense Sector for DC Power Supplies to Test Electric Components is Likely to Boost DC Power Supplies Market

9.4.4 Germany

9.4.4.1 Increasing Investments in the Automobile Industry and Digitalization are Driving DC Power Supplies Market

9.4.5 UK

9.4.5.1 Increasing Investments in, and Expansion Of, Data Centers Driving DC Power Supplies Market

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.6.1 Wide Usage of DC Power Supplies in Industrial Machinery Testing and Increasing Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Driving DC Power Supplies Market

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.1.1 Growing Investments in the Healthcare Sector in UAE and Increasing Expenditure in the Telecom Sector in Saudi Arabia Likely to Drive the DC Power Supplies Market

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.2.1 Upgrades in Healthcare Infrastructure Expected to Boost DC Power Supplies Market

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Monitor Medical & Healthcare Devices Likely to Drive the DC Power Supplies Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Government Initiatives to Push Electric Vehicles and Increasing Investments in the Telecom Sector Likely to Drive the DC Power Supplies Market

9.6.3 Chile

9.6.3.1 Growing Investments in Communication Services & Infrastructure Likely to Drive the DC Power Supplies Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Investments & Expansions

10.3.3 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.4 Partnerships & Collaborations

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Keysight Technologies

11.2 AMETEK

11.3 Chroma ATE

11.4 Good Will Instrument

11.5 B&K Precision

11.6 TDK Lambda

11.7 Mean Well

11.8 Artesyn Embedded Power

11.9 Acopian

11.10 Rohde & Schwarz

11.11 Itech Electronic

11.12 Tektronix

11.13 Matsusada Precision

11.14 Kikusui Electronics

11.15 Magna-Power

11.16 Regatron

11.17 AIM-TTI

11.18 Sophpower Electronics

11.19 Adaptive Power Systems

11.20 Zenone Elettronica



