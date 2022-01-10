Worldwide Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes from Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Research Report by Material Type, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market size was estimated at USD 492.68 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 532.90 million in 2021, at a CAGR 8.52% to reach USD 873.72 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, including ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Baxter International Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc, Dentium Co., Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LifeNet Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC, NovaBone Products, LLC, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Inc., Rti Surgical Holding Inc., Septodont Holding, Smith & Nephew PLC, Straumann Group, Stryker Corporation, TBF Tissue Engineering, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders due to the rising of an aging population

5.1.1.2. Evolving medical and dental tourism in developing countries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent regulations pertaining to medical devices applied in dentistry

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Developing need from customers and rising trend towards cosmetic dentistry

5.1.3.2. Growing demand for bone graft substitutes from emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of reimbursement policies

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Allograft

6.2.1. Demineralised Bone Matrix

6.3. Synthetic

6.4. Xenograft



7. Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Implant Bone Regeneration

7.3. Periodontal Defect Regeneration

7.4. Ridge Augmentation

7.5. Sinus Lift

7.6. Socket Preservation



8. Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dental Clinics

8.3. Hospitals



9. Americas Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc.

13.2. Baxter International Inc.

13.3. BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

13.4. Collagen Matrix, Inc

13.5. Dentium Co., Ltd.

13.6. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

13.7. Envista Holdings Corporation

13.8. Geistlich Pharma AG

13.9. Institut Straumann AG

13.10. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

13.11. Johnson & Johnson

13.12. LifeNet Health, Inc.

13.13. Medtronic PLC

13.14. NovaBone Products, LLC

13.15. NuVasive, Inc.

13.16. Orthofix Medical Inc.

13.17. Osteogenics Biomedical, Inc.

13.18. Rti Surgical Holding Inc.

13.19. Septodont Holding

13.20. Smith & Nephew PLC

13.21. Straumann Group

13.22. Stryker Corporation

13.23. TBF Tissue Engineering

13.24. Wright Medical Group N.V.

13.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



14. Appendix

