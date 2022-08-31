Worldwide Dental Equipment Industry to 2027 - Rising Geriatric Population is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others) By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental equipment market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increased prevalence of dental diseases and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are driving the market demand.

The rise in the geriatric population who, at later stages, suffer from dental problems is increasing the demand for dental equipment. Also, the initiatives taken by the government of several economies to raise awareness about oral hygiene, and the investments in research and development activities to improve the performance of dental equipment are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global dental equipment market is segmented into type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increased health awareness among the consumers and the presence of major market players in the region are expected to drive the market demand.

The major players operating in the global dental equipment market are A-dec Inc., AMD Lasers, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Straumann Holding AG, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., KaVo Dental GmbH, among others.

