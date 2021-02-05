Worldwide Dental Implant Industry to 2025 - Featuring Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation & Dentsply Sirona Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Implant Market - Analysis by Product Type (Endosteal, Subperiosteal), Material, End User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Implant Market was valued at $2728.2 Million in the year 2019. Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in dental implants will drive the market. The market is expected to be driven by rise in advanced technology such as introduction of robotics and artificial intelligence by various companies and rise in demand for innovative devices such as electrosurgical equipment, dental lasers involve non-invasive procedures that require no sedation, surgery or hospital stay.



Dental Implants are usually associated with the rising geriatric population around the globe. However, an increasing number of younger people are opting for dental implants instead of bridges.



North America region holds the major market share and Canada's influence in global dental implant markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of product type, endosteal implant is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in dental clinics, hospitals and research institutes. Also, by material, titanium is used more than zirconium.



Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the dental industry. Strong prevalence of coronavirus outbreak with ever growing number of cases related to Coronavirus supported by countries imposing nationwide lockdown in order to hold the virus transmission and dentists not being able to perform surgeries amid lockdown, will have a significant impact on the market for Dental Implant during the forecast period. Dental health care workers are at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19 and the closure of dental clinics because of the pandemic has disrupted dental services to the patients.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Dental implant Market by Product Type (Endosteal Implant and Subperiosteal Implant)

The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by End Users (Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institute, Hospitals)

The report analyses the Dental Implant Market by Material: Titanium & Zirconium

The Global Copper Tubes Market has been analysed By Region ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , Poland , Italy , Spain , China , Japan , Mexico ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End Users, and by Material. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein , Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Osstem Implant, Dentium, Bicon Dental Implant, MegaGen Implant, BioHorizons

, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Osstem Implant, Dentium, Bicon Dental Implant, MegaGen Implant, BioHorizons The report presents the analysis of Dental Implant market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Dental Implant Market: Product Overview



4. Global Dental Implant Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Implant Market



5. Global Dental Implant Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Dental Implant Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Dental Implant Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Endosteal Implant- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Subperiosteal Implant- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Dental Implant Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)

6.1 Global Dental Implant Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Implant Market: By End Users (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Dental Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Academic & Research Institute- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Hospitals- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Dental Implant Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)

7.1 Global Dental Implant Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Implant Market: By Material (2019 & 2025)

7.3 By Titanium- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Zirconium- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Dental Implant Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Implant Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. North America Dental Implant Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 North America Dental Implant Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Major players in North America Dental Implant Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Endosteal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant )

9.4 Market Segmentation By End Users (Dental clinics, Academic & research Institutes, Hospitals)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Titanium, Zirconium)

9.6 North America Dental Implant Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Dental Implant Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Dental Implant Market - By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 United States Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 United States Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

9.11 Canada Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.12 Canada Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)



10. Europe Dental Implant Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

10.1 Europe Dental Implant Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Major players in European Dental Implant Market

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Endosteal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant )

10.4 Market Segmentation By End Users (Dental clinics, Academic & research Institutes, Hospitals)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Titanium, Zirconium)

10.6 Europe Dental Implant Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Dental Implant Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Dental Implant Market - By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 Germany Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 Germany Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

10.11 Italy Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.12 Italy Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

10.13 Spain Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.14 Spain Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

10.15 Poland Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 Poland Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

10.17 Rest of Europe Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.18 Rest of Europe Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Dental Implant Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

11.1 Asia pacific Dental Implant Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.2 Major players in Asia Pacific Dental Implant Market

11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Endosteal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant )

11.4 Market Segmentation By End Users (Dental clinics, Academic & research Institutes, Hospitals)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Material (Titanium, Zirconium)

11.6 Asia Pacific Dental Implant Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Dental Implant Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Dental Implant Market - By Country (2019 & 2025)

11.9 China Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.10 China Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

11.11 Japan Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.12 Japan Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

11.13 Rest of APAC Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.14 Rest of APAC Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)



12. Latin America & Middle East Africa Dental Implant Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

12.1 LAMEA Dental Implant Market by value: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Endosteal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant )

12.3 Market Segmentation By End Users (Dental clinics, Academic & research Institutes, Hospitals)

12.4 Market Segmentation By Material (Titanium, Zirconium)

12.5 LAMEA Dental Implant Market: Country Analysis

12.6 Market Opportunity Chart of LAMEA Dental Implant Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

12.7 Competitive Scenario of LAMEA Dental Implant Market - By Country (2019 & 2025)

12.8 Mexico Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.9 Mexico Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

12.10 Brazil Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.11 Brazil Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)

12.12 Rest of LAMEA Dental Implant Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.13 Rest of LAMEA Dental Implant Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End Users, By Material (2015-2025)



13. Global Dental Implant Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Dental Implant Market Drivers

13.2 Global Dental Implant Market Restraints

13.3 Global Dental Implant Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Implant Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Implant Market - By End User (Year 2025)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Implant Market - By Material (Year 2025)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Implant Market - By Region (Year 2025)



15. Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions



16. Country Specific Key Dental Organizations



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Share of global leading companies

17.2 SWOT Analysis



18. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

18.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

18.2 Straumann Group

18.3 Danaher Corporation

18.4 Dentsply Sirona

18.5 Henry Schein

18.6 Dentium

18.7 Osstem Implant

18.8 BioHorizons, Inc

18.9 MegaGen

18.10 Bicon Dental Implant



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juo371

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

