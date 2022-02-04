Worldwide Dental Implants Industry to 2026 - Expansion of Dental Service Organizations is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Implants Market (by Material, Product, Design & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental implants market is expected to record a value of US$5.71 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 6.53%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing concern for oral healthcare, expansion of dental service organizations, rising preference for cosmetic dentistry and surging focus on edentulous treatment would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by shortage of trained dentists and dental hospitals, high cost of dental implant treatment & reimbursement issues and greater risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges. A few notable trends include increasing spending on dental services, accelerating penetration of digital dentistry, growing application of CAD/CAM technologies and advancements in implant technology in developed countries.

The global dental implants market has been segmented on the basis of material, product and design. On the basis of material, the global market can be bifurcated into Titanium implants, zirconium implants and other implants made of materials such as ceramic and porcelain fused to metal. In terms of the product, the global dental implants market can be divided into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants and others. Whereas, the market is divided into Tapered implants and parallel walled implants, in terms of design.

The fastest growing regional market was Europe due to the rising aging population requiring oral care services, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry & dental aesthetics among patients and growing prevalence of dental ailments across the region along with rising awareness among individuals regarding dental health encouraging them to opt for dental implant treatments.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dental implants market segmented on the basis of material, product, design and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets ( Europe , North America , Asia Pacific , Latin America , Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , , & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein , Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Holding AG and Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Important Components of Dental Implant

1.3 Procedure of Dental Implant

1.4 Types of Dental Implants

1.5 Types of Replacement Teeth

1.6 Different Techniques of Dental Implants

1.7 Benefits of Dental Implants

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Reduced Visits to the Dentists

2.2 Cancellation of Major Dental Events

2.3 Downturn in Private Sector Investments

2.4 Decline in Disposable Income

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dental Implants Market by Value

3.2 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Dental Implants Market by Material

3.3.1 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market by Procedure

3.3.4 Global Titanium Dental Implants Procedure Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Titanium Dental Implants Procedure Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Product

3.4.1 Global Dental Implants Product Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Dental Implants Product Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Dental Implants Market by Design

3.5.1 Global Dental Implants Design Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Dental Implants Design Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Dental Implants Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Dental Implants Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Europe Dental Implants Market by Design

4.1.4 Europe Dental Implants Design Market by Value

4.1.5 Europe Dental Implants Design Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dental Implants Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The U.S. Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Growing Concern for Oral Healthcare

5.1.3 Expansion of Dental Service Organizations

5.1.4 Rising Preference of Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.5 Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Spending on Dental Services

5.2.2 Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry

5.2.3 Growing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies

5.2.4 Advancements in Implant Technology in Developed Countries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Shortage of Trained Dentists and Dental Hospitals

5.3.2 High Cost of Dental Implant Treatment & Reimbursement Issues

5.3.3 Greater Risk of Tooth Loss associated with Dental Bridges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Dental Implants Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Danaher Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Henry Schein, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Straumann Holding AG (Institut Straumann AG)

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g40xgw

