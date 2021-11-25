Worldwide Diabetic Socks Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Creswell Sock Mills and Cupron Among Others

Nov 25, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diabetic socks market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Most diabetic patients suffer from neuropathy and peripheral vascular diseases. These diseases narrow the blood vessels and increase the chances of developing ulcers in the feet. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for diabetic socks, which are warm, seamless, padded, non-constricting and nonbinding and provide protection to the feet against various problems. Diabetic socks are manufactured using special yarns that help alleviate different symptoms associated with diabetes. For instance, bamboo and wool are antimicrobial fabrics that are commonly used to reduce rough abrasion and shear forces on the skin.
A significant rise in the awareness about the health impacts of diabetes on feet, along with an increase in the number of individuals who have diabetes, represents one of the leading factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, as diabetic socks enhance blood circulation, keep the feet warm and dry, and prevent the risk of foot injuries, they are gaining popularity over regular socks. Apart from this, the key players are introducing diabetic socks manufactured using blister guard yarn that reduces the friction of the feet and lowers the chances of developing blisters. They also contain copper threads to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi, which is also contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, the leading market players are embedding sensors in socks that allow users to monitor the feet temperature and send it to smartphones via a dedicated application. This, in turn, is anticipated to positively influence the sales of smart diabetic socks worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diabetic socks market to grow moderately during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, BSN medical GmbH (Essity AB), Creswell Sock Mills, Cupron Inc., DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), Orthofeet Inc., PediFix Inc., Sigvaris Group, Simcan Enterprises Inc., Syounaa and Thorlo Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global diabetic socks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diabetic socks market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global diabetic socks market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Diabetic Socks Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Ankle Length
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Calf Length
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Knee-Length
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmacy and Drug Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Polyester
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cotton
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nylon
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Spandex
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 BSN medical GmbH (Essity AB)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Creswell Sock Mills
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Cupron Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Orthofeet Inc
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 PediFix Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sigvaris Group
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Simcan Enterprises Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Syounaa
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Thorlo Inc
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lapoq4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article