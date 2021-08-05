Worldwide Die-casting Machine Industry to 2025 - Surge in Motor Vehicle Production is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Die-casting Machine Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global die-casting machine market by value, by alloy feed material, by downstream application, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the die-casting machine market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific (China & Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the die-casting machine market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global die-casting machine market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global die-casting machine market is concentrated with few dominating market players operating worldwide. The key players of the die-casting machine market are L.K. Technology Holdings Limited., Toshiba Corporation, Toyo Machine & Metal Co., Ltd., Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Die-casting machine works as a mold, called die in which molten metal or alloy is poured into and given time to cool and solidify. It is then taken out, or casted, and the desired product is obtained. The machine has two parts - one in which the molten metal is poured and another part to cover the mold so that the desired shape is formed.



The die-casting machine market can be segmented on the basis of alloy feed material (Zinc, Aluminum, Copper, Silicon tombac, Magnesium, Lead and Tin and Others); by type (Hot-chamber Die-casting machines, and Cold-chamber Die-casting Machines); and downstream application (Automotive, 3C Industry, White Appliances, Mechanical Electric Tools, and Others).



The global die-casting machine market is projected to rise at a significant CAGR during the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The global die-casting machine market is expected to increase due to surge in motor vehicle production, increasing demand for electronics, growing urban population, rapid industrial production, increasing construction activities, growing use of medical equipment & devices, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as volatility in raw material prices, die-casting machine alternatives, high capital investments & operating costs, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Die-casting Machine: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Die-casting

2.1.2 History of Die-casting Machine

2.1.3 Advantages of Die-casting Machine

2.1.4 Design Aspects of Die-casting Machine

2.1.5 Process Cycle of Die-casting Manufacturing

2.2 Die-casting Machine Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Die-casting Machine Segmentation by Alloy Feed Material

2.2.2 Die-casting Machine Segmentation by Type

2.2.3 Die-casting Machine Segmentation by Downstream Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Die-casting Machine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Die-casting Machine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Die-casting Machine Market by Alloy Feed Material (Aluminum and Others)

3.1.3 Global Die-casting Machine Market by Downstream Application (Automobile, 3C Industry and Others)

3.1.4 Global Die-casting Machine Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Die-casting Machine Market: Alloy Feed Material Analysis

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Die-casting Machine Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Others Die-casting Machine Market by Value

3.3 Global Die-casting Machine Market: Downstream Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Automobile Die-casting Machine Market by Value

3.3.2 Global 3C Industry Die-casting Machine Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Others Die-casting Machine Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Die-casting Machine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Die-casting Machine Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Die-casting Machine Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 China Die-casting Machine Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Die-casting Machine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Die-casting Machine Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Die-casting Machine Market by Value

4.3 North America Die-casting Machine Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Die-casting Machine Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Die-casting Machine Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Die-casting Machine Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Die-casting Machine Market

5.1.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Die-casting Machine Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surge in Motor Vehicle Production

6.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electronics

6.1.3 Growing Urban Population

6.1.4 Rapid Industrial Production

6.1.5 Increasing Construction Activities

6.1.6 Growing Use of Medical Equipment & Devices

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Die-casting Machine Alternatives

6.2.3 High Capital Investments & Operating Costs

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise of Industry 4.0

6.3.2 Increasing Usage of Digital Twin

6.3.3 Escalating Preference for Lightweight Automotive

6.3.4 Integrating the Manufacturing with Human Augmentation & Extended Reality (XR)

6.3.5 Sustainable Method for Large and Complex Cast Parts



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Die-casting Machine Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Die-casting Machine Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Die-casting Machine Market Players: Business Comparison

7.4 Global Die-casting Machine Market Players: Product Range Comparison by Clamping Force

7.5 China Die-casting Machine Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Toshiba Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Toyo Machine & Metal Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy



