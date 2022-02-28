Worldwide Digital Advertising Industry to 2026 - Increasing Social Media Usage is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Advertising Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global digital advertising market by value, by ad format, by platform, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the digital advertising market, including the US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the digital advertising market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall digital advertising market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global digital advertising market is concentrated, with a few key players having a presence across the world. The key players of the global digital advertising market are Amazon com. Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Facebook Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Company Coverage:

Amazon com. Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Facebook Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Regional Coverage:

The US

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of World

The Digital advertising market can be segmented on the basis of platform (mobile advertising, and desktop advertising), ad format (display advertising, search advertising, and classified advertising) and industrial verticals (automotive, computing products & consumer electronics, CPG, healthcare & pharma, entertainment, media, travel, telecom and others).



While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the digital advertising Market witnessed a mixed impact on it. Initially, the market witnessed a drop in ad spending by the ad agencies, since most of the businesses shut down worrying about the spread of COVID-19 virus, during the first half of 2020. However, later in the year 2020, the market saw an increase in adaptation of digital form of advertising as many end-user industries adopted digitalization as a consequence of COVID-19. Many top players introduced changes in their operational policies which provided a scope to grow amidst the pandemic.



The Global digital advertising Market has increased during the years 2018-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The Global digital advertising market is expected to increase due to the growing penetration of internet, rising popularity of smartphones, increase in social media usage, rising penetration of e-commerce, increased investment in technology and digital platforms, and increasing adoption of real-time bidding (RTB) of online display advertisement slots. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, government regulations and data privacy issues, skilled workforce shortages, increased use of ad-blockers, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Digital Advertising Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Digital Advertising Market by Ad Format (display ad format, search ad format, and classified ad format)

3.1.3 Global Digital Advertising Market by Platform (mobile digital advertising, and desktop digital advertising)

3.1.4 Global Digital Advertising Market by Region (The US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Digital Advertising Market: Ad Format Analysis

3.2.1 Global Digital Display Ad Format Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Digital Search Ad Format Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Digital Classified Ad Format Market by Value

3.3 Global Digital Advertising Market: Platform Analysis

3.3.1 Global Mobile Digital Advertising Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Desktop Digital Advertising Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Digital Advertising Market by Platform (mobile digital advertising, and desktop digital advertising)

4.1.3 The US Mobile Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Desktop Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.5 The US Digital Advertising Market by Industry (Retail, CPG, financial services, telecom, computing products & consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare & pharma, entertainment, media, travel, and other)

4.1.6 The US Automotive Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Computing Products & Consumer Electronics Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.8 The US CPG Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Entertainment Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Financial Services Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.11 The US Healthcare & Pharma Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.12 The US Media Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.13 The US Retail Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.14 The US Telecom Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.15 The US Travel Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.1.16 The US Others Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.3 Europe Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Digital Advertising Market by Platform (mobile digital advertising, and desktop digital advertising)

4.3.3 Europe Mobile Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.3.4 Europe Desktop Digital Advertising Market by Value

4.4 Rest of World Digital Advertising Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of World Digital Advertising Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advertising Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital Advertising Market

5.2.1 Change in Consumer Interests

5.2.2 Search Engine Optimization

5.2.3 Multichannel Digital Presence and Increased Screen Time

5.3 Post COVID-19 Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Penetration of Internet

6.1.2 Rising Popularity of Smartphones

6.1.3 Increase in Social Media Usage

6.1.4 Rising Penetration of E-commerce

6.1.5 Increased Investment in Technology and Digital Platforms

6.1.6 Increasing Adoption of Real-time Bidding (RTB) Of Online Display Advertisement Slots

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Government Regulations and Data Privacy Issues

6.2.2 Skilled Workforce Shortages

6.2.3 Increased Use of Ad-blockers

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Internet Of Things (IoT)

6.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of 5G Networks

6.3.3 Increasing Cloud Subscriptions

6.3.4 Increasing Adoption Of Location-based Ad Services

6.3.5 Introduction of Digital Out-of-home (OOH) Media



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Digital Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Digital Advertising Market Players: Research & Development Expenses Comparison

7.3 Global Digital Advertising Market Players: Daily Active Users Comparison

7.4 Global Digital Advertising Market Players: Online reach

7.5 Global Digital Advertising Players by Market Share

7.6 The US Digital Advertising Players by Market Share

7.7 The US Digital Advertising Market Players: Daily Active Users Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon com. Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Alphabet Inc. (Google)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Facebook Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2u9z5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets