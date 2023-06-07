Worldwide Digital Asset Based Exchange Traded Products AUM Grew 59% Year-To-Date

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a leading digital asset and fintech investment business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral, revealed a 59% growth in total Assets Under Management (AUM) in the year-to-date period.

The AUM increase was at a 37% premium to the underlying value of digital assets, which grew slower at 43% since the beginning of the year. This can be attributed to the price rise of main digital assets that underpin ETPs such as Bitcoin and Ethereum vis-à-vis smaller alternative coins, as well as capital inflows into these listed products.

"The tide is higher now than at the beginning of the year, and it has lifted most ships," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "The market is holding steady at this higher watermark."

The 43% price gain since the beginning of the year overshadowed a 3% decrease in AUM in the month of May, to $31.7 billion from $32.6 billion, and the 5% monthly decline in the overall value of crypto assets to $1.14 trillion from about $1.20 trillion.

The total value of the crypto market at the end of May this year was 13% lower than that at the end of May last year, marking the smallest year-on-year decrease so far this year.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 7% in May, declining to $27,200 from $29,200 recorded on April 30. The AUM of ETPs holding BTC correspondingly decreased by 4%, reaching $21.7 billion from $22.6 billion.

Ethereum (ETH) decreased 2% in value, dropping to $1,875 from about $1,910. Ethereum (ETH) denominated ETPs grew 1.6% increase in AUM, however, reaching $7.6 billion on May 31, compared with $7.5 billion a month earlier.

ETPs representing alternative coins decreased 8.6%, and those with a basket of cryptocurrencies declined 2.6% in AUM.

ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs). Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 154 as of the end of May.

All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap.

The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., MorningStars, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia's strategic focus has been to provide a platform and associated services to support securities issuances and manage administration of debt securities. Fineqia is building out its alternative finance business and holds a growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide.

