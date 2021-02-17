Worldwide Digital Biomarkers Industry to 2030 - Players Include Actigraph, Akili Interactive Labs & AliveCor Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Biomarkers Market 2020-2030 by System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital biomarkers market will reach $22.54 billion by 2030, growing by 36.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising demand for mobile health apps, elevated level of smartphone and wearable technology in healthcare.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital biomarkers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital biomarkers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Region.



Based on System Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Data Collection Tools

Digital Platforms

Mobile Apps

Desktop-based Software

Wearables

Biosensors

Data Integration Systems



Based on Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Cardiovascular Diseases



Neurodegenerative Disorders

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Alzheimer's Disease

Sleep and Movement Diseases

Psychiatric Disorders

Chronic Pain

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Conditions

Other Diseases

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wellness

Disease Diagnosis

Personalised Medication

Drug Discovery and Development

Based on Development Status, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Novel Digital Biomarkers

Original Digital Biomarkers

Approved Digital Biomarkers

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Biopharmaceutical Companies & Labs

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Payers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , The Netherlands , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , Spain , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Component, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital biomarkers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 Data Collection Tools

3.2.1 Digital Platforms

3.2.2 Mobile Apps

3.2.3 Desktop-based Software

3.2.4 Wearables

3.2.5 Biosensors

3.3 Data Integration Systems



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area

4.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.3 Neurodegenerative Disorders

4.3.1 Parkinson's Disease

4.3.2 Multiple Sclerosis

4.3.3 Alzheimer's Disease

4.4 Sleep and Movement Diseases

4.5 Psychiatric Disorders

4.6 Chronic Pain

4.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases

4.8 Diabetes

4.9 Respiratory Conditions

4.10 Other Diseases



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Wellness

5.3 Disease Diagnosis

5.4 Personalised Medication

5.5 Drug Discovery and Development



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Development Status

6.1 Market Overview by Development Status

6.2 Novel Digital Biomarkers

6.3 Original Digital Biomarkers

6.4 Approved Digital Biomarkers



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies & Labs

7.3 Healthcare Providers

7.4 Insurance Payers



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Netherlands

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 Israel

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Actigraph LLC

Akili Interactive Labs

AliveCor Inc

Altoida Inc

Amgen Inc

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc

Cambridge Cognition Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Evidation Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fitbit Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Happify Health

Human API

IXICO Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Care Corporation

Medopad Ltd

Mindstrong Health

Neurotrack Technology, Inc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

The Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Verily Life Sciences

Winterlight Labs Inc.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



