Worldwide Digital Marketing Software Industry to 2026 - Players Include Adobe, HubSpot and IBM Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital marketing software market reached a value of US$ 48.3 Billion in 2020. Digital marketing is a multifaceted approach to promote brands, goods and services using the internet and electronic media. It relies on different channels, such as instant messaging (IM), social media platforms, websites and mobile applications, to improve consumer engagement. It is generally conducted using software that helps generate reports and analytics, create landing pages and perform other types of promotion activities. Digital marketing software also assists in reaching targeted audiences and building brand loyalty.



Rapid digitization across various business verticals, in confluence with the increasing focus on expanding global consumer reach, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, with the rising penetration of the internet, increasing sales of smartphones and the growing influence of social networking sites, companies are utilizing digital marketing strategies to analyze consumer behavior and preferences in real-time. This further helps improve opportunities for marketers to offer customized solutions and strengthen their consumer relationships.

Furthermore, as digital marketing cost-effectively provides access to mass audiences, it is gaining traction across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Moreover, retailers are adopting location-based advertising to give consumers personalized updates on offers, discounts and new products, which is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the demand for online shopping and entertainment services around the world. As a result, several companies are shifting towards e-commerce channels to sell their products and adopting digital marketing strategies to advertise their goods and services remotely. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital marketing software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.



