Worldwide Digital MRO Markets, Outlook to 2027 - Predictive Maintenance Technologies to Witness Robust Growth
Jan 17, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital MRO - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), implementation of AR/VR in the aerospace industry and rising need for replacing legacy aviation management information systems are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of acquisition of an integrated MRO software suite is hampering the market.
Amongst technology, the predictive maintenance segment is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digital solutions such as digital twin and advanced analytical software for predicting failure by tier-one MROs and airlines is expected to drive the market for predictive maintenance. This will decrease the aircraft downtime and inventory sourcing time for MROs.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing aircraft deliveries in the region. Many large and medium MROs and airlines are present in this region. Also, the increase in the MRO services and digital transformation of MROs is expected to drive the demand for digital MRO in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR/VR)
5.3 Blockchain
5.4 Digital Twin
5.5 Predictive Maintenance
5.6 Robotics
5.6.1 Robots
5.6.2 Drones
5.7 3D Printing
5.8 Artificial Intelligence
5.9 Big Data Analytics
5.10 Internet of Things (IoT)
5.11 Other Technologies
6 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
7 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Part Replacement
7.3 Predictive Analysis
7.5 Inspection
7.6 Mobility & Functionality
7.7 Performance Monitoring
8 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
8.2.1 Engine OEMs
8.2.2 Aircraft OEMs
8.3 Airlines
8.3.1 Medium Airlines
8.3.2 Small Airlines
8.3.3 Large Airlines
8.4 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MROs)
8.4.1 Large MROs
8.4.2 Small MROs
8.4.3 Medium MROs
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Electronics
9 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Capgemini
11.2 International Business Machines (IBM)
11.3 Ansys
11.4 Lufthansa Technik
11.5 Hexaware
11.6 IFS
11.7 Boeing
11.8 SAP SE
11.9 Traxxall
11.10 General Electric (GE)
11.11 Ramco Systems
11.12 Honeywell
11.13 Winair
11.14 Swiss Aviationsoftware
11.15 Rusada
