Worldwide Digital Pathology Industry to 2026 - Applications of Digital Pathology in Clinical Research is Driving Growth
Jul 19, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Digital Pathology Market Report.
The global digital pathology market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020-2026.
With the emergence of whole slide imaging, the area of digital pathology has boomed tremendously. It is one of the popular, low-cost, and fast avenues of diagnosis and prognosis of cancer and other chronic diseases. The shift toward digitalization of healthcare and the catalyst effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the adoption of digital pathology in primary diagnosis. The incorporation of artificial intelligence further extends the limits of pathology studies and data management, helping to increase the acceptance of digital pathology. In addition, the introduction of artificial intelligence provides computational aid to pathologists and improves the connectivity of the data with laboratory information systems and hospital information systems. AI solutions can automate pathological processes such as documentation, which can decrease turnaround time, thus improving customer satisfaction.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the digital pathology market during the forecast period:
- Increasing Use of Digital Pathology in Medical Development and Companion Diagnostics
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Healthcare Sector
- Implementation of Blockchain in HER Management
- Digitalization of Healthcare Sector
The study considers the global digital pathology market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Market Segmentation
The digital pathology market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, component type, end-user, geography. The global digital pathology academic research and teaching market is expected to reach USD 598.58 million by 2026. The demand for digital pathology solutions is likely to witness exponential growth as they help to educate and train professionals in pathology and histopathology services from remote locations. Hence, digital pathology solutions are widely adopted over conventional solutions for academic research, disease diagnosis, and drug discovery and development. Regulatory approvals are a critical step in deciding the application of WSI scanners and software. In Europe, WSI scanners are cleared to be used for in-vitro diagnosis under the European Union. WSI viewers, digital pathology software, automated image analysis, etc. are eligible for CE-marking. Hence, these developments are likely to increase digital solutions for academic institutes and research purposes.
The inclusion of artificial intelligence in digital pathology solutions and machine & deep learning have improved disease analysis, thereby influencing the growth of in academic and research institutes. Diagnostic and pathology laboratories are likely to account for over USD 358.58 million by 2026. The growth can be attributed to the increasing acceptance in Europe, APAC, and Middle East and African countries. As the systems have been cleared for in-vitro diagnostic medical devices application in Europe, this has fuelled increased investments in the market share. The global digital pathology market by contract research organizations (CRO) expects to grow at a CAGR of approx. 10.58% during the forecast period. CROs have shown interest in digital pathology solutions to improve workflow efficacy by using AI and automation solutions. AI can help to provide predictive analysis and automate pathological processes help to minimize human errors.
As technology advances, the accuracy and scope of digital slide scanners are expanding to cover several fields of pathology. The increasing demand for digital pathology solutions and innovations in scanning technology boost the growth of the hardware segment, which is likely to continue during the forecast period. The global digital pathology market by software expects to reach over $327 million by 2026. Software solutions observe an increased use of AI, deep learning systems (DLS), and machine learning for automated image analysis. The entry of several startups in developing digital pathology software solutions is likely to increase the segment's growth.
Insights by Vendors
The global digital pathology market is currently highly competitive and is likely to become competitive during the forecast period with the increasing acceptance of digital pathology services. Philips, Leica Biosystems, Roche, Hamamatsu, and 3DHISTECH are a few prominent companies that dominate the market. Both Philips and Leica Biosystems have USFDA-approved WSI scanners, which have resulted in high acceptance and increased demand for WSI scanners. It is followed by Hamamatsu Photonics, which has many strategic collaborations that have provided a significant market share.
Prominent Vendors
- Koninklijke Philips
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Sectra AB
- 3DHISTECH
- Hologic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aiforia
- Akoya Biosciences
- Deep Lens
- Deciphex
- Huron Technologies International
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Instapath
- Inspirata
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA
- OptraSCAN
- Paige AI
- PathologyWatch
- Proscia
- Sonrai Analytics
- Visiopharm
- Visikol
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the digital pathology market?
2. Which segment accounted for the largest digital pathology market share in 2020?
3. Which geographical region dominates the digital pathology market?
4. Which region holds the maximum digital pathology market share?
5. Who are the top industry players in the global market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Use of Digital Pathology in Medical Development & Companion Diagnostics
8.2 Integration of AI into Healthcare
8.3 Implementation of Blockchain in the Management of EHR
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Digitalization of Healthcare
9.2 Growing Use of Cloud Storage Services
9.3 Applications of Digital Pathology in Clinical Research
9.4 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Increase Lab Efficiency
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Difficulties in Implementing Digital Pathology in Low-Resource Countries
10.2 Lack of Standardization for Digital Imaging & Digital Archiving
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Application
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Academic Research & Teaching
12.4 Disease Diagnosis & Consulting
12.5 Drug Discovery & Development
13 Component Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hardware
13.4 Software
13.5 Storage
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Academic & Research Institutes
14.4 Diagnostic & Pathology Labs
14.5 Contract Research Organizations
14.6 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
22 Key Vendor Profiles
22.1 Philips
22.2 Roche
22.3 Leica Biosystems Nussloch
22.4 Hamamatsu Photonics
22.5 Sectra AB
22.6 3DHISTECH
22.7 Hologic
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Aiforia
23.2 Akoya Biosciences
23.3 Deep Lens
23.4 Deciphex
23.5 Huron
23.6 Ibex Medical Analytics
23.7 Instapath
23.8 Inspirata
23.9 Microsoft
23.10 NVIDIA
23.11 Optrascan
23.12 Paige AI
23.13 Pathologywatch
23.14 Proscia
23.15 Sonrai Analytics
23.16 VISIOPHARM
23.17 Visikol
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Market by Application
25.2 Market by Component Type
25.3 Market by End-User
25.4 Market by Geography
26 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fhxiy
